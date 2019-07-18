Kirk Cousins shows his appreciation for his Viking o-line in form of backyard grills





Kirk Cousins knows that in order to see another hefty payday as a starting NFL quarterback he has to stay healthy.

In Episode 2 of Yahoo Sports’ “Play It Forward,” the Minnesota Vikings quarterback talks about the value of having a hyperbaric chamber to help recover from the bumps and bruises sustained on the field (Spoiler Alert: The self-described frugal Cousins didn’t quite spend $20k on the chamber he purchased).

He also credits his offensive line for helping him stay off the injury list and went beyond lip service for his teammates. He showed his appreciation in the form of gifting his guys grills.

Twelve of them.

The total cost: $21,980.35.

He certainly can afford it after landing an $84 million guaranteed deal.





