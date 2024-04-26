Kirk Cousins reportedly ‘stunned’ by Atlanta Falcons selecting Michael Penix Jr. in first round

Michigan State football legend Kirk Cousins inked a massive deal this offseason to join the Atlanta Falcons after spending the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, so it was a bit surprising to see the Falcons select Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington in the 2024 NFL draft.

It seems like Cousins was just as stunned as anyone. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Cousins was not expecting his successor to be taken in the first round of this year’s draft.

Since Cousins signed a huge four-year deal, it definitely seems a little unconventional to take a quarterback so high just to sit for four seasons.

The Falcons called Kirk Cousins when they were on the clock to let him know.

From what I learned, Cousins understood a QB would be considered but he did not believe his successor would be taken in the first round. I’m told he’s a bit stunned. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 26, 2024

