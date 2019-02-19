Kirk Cousins insults Minnesotans with obtuse tweet about LeBron James, Miami

Kirk Cousins fumbled on Twitter Monday, an occurrence Minnesota Vikings fans are all too familiar with. (Getty)

Kirk Cousins was hailed as the missing piece when he signed a record fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, praised as the quarterback to get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

The Vikings proceeded to miss the playoffs.

Now, after establishing worries that his deal is a disaster, Cousins is spending his offseason making matters worse. On Monday, with a single tweet, Cousins insulted Minnesota culture while propping up the sun-swept paradise that is South Florida in February.

In 2010, I was mad at @KingJames for leaving Cleveland…but I’ve been in Miami for a total of 5 min and now I totally understand. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 19, 2019





So, about that Miami tweet

What exactly was Cousins trying to accomplish with that tweet? Was he laughing at the Minnesotans grinding pridefully through another brutal winter? Was he trying to make them jealous?

Was he implying that he has eyes on the Dolphins a year after joining the Vikings? If next year doesn’t go better, Vikings fans will gladly take him up on that challenge.

Cousins quickly paid the social media price of his transgression via a slew of snarky responses.

Oh it was the cold weather. That explains it. We all thought you just sucked pic.twitter.com/LqM548cFm3 — Some Angry Dude (@insta_eames) February 19, 2019





I’m in hopes Miami will have a job available for you real soon. 😊 — Miranda (@_miranduuh) February 19, 2019













We're good here. We have a better QB than you will ever be pic.twitter.com/tHWs8wpVDK — Christine (@MrsLevy1) February 19, 2019





As a jets fan, would love for you to become a dolphin — Brian Planz (@brianplanz7) February 19, 2019









I was mad at you for leaving Washington but then I saw you play this year — Lebum (@KDsburner112) February 19, 2019





Whoa, Mr Cousins. You could go 0-16 next year and the fans in Minnesota won’t be as upset as they’ll be over you taking subtle shots at our cold weather. — JW (@ADW50358535) February 19, 2019





Cousins eventually acknowledged the anger thrust his way.





Chalk this up as a lesson for Cousins on Minnesota culture. Of course even if he learns, it won’t matter if next season is a repeat of the last.

