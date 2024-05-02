Kiran Amegadjie’s old Bears tweet has unbelievable connection

New Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie realized a dream last Friday when he was selected by his hometown team with the No. 75 overall pick. Amegadjie, who grew up and played in Hinsdale, made it clear that he was a fan of the Bears growing up. It didn’t take long for everyone to see just how big of a fan he was, however.

Shortly after he was selected, his old tweets started popping up that proved he was living and dying with every play. Amegadjie, like many Bears fans, was venting his frustrations about the team during the 2020 season on Twitter/X when they endured a rollercoaster season. Comments like complaining about blocking and play calling were nothing nefarious and were warranted given the state of the franchise at the time, but one post in particular stood out, and it turns out it has quite the connection to the 2024 squad he just joined.

During the Bears’ prime-time matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Amegadjie posted a tweet that simply read “Make the pain stop please,” an evergreen message Bears fans have probably said many times during their fandom. Based on the timestamp, it turns out that tweet was in response to the Rams scoring a touchdown to put the game out of reach in the third quarter, made by tight end Gerald Everett, his new teammate who signed in free agency. The Bears would eventually lose 24-10, which kicked off a six-game losing streak.

Missed tackle. Touchdown Rams. Bears D is gassed. Jared Goff finds TE Gerald Everett for a 12-yard TD. #Rams 24, #Bears 3. 1:34 3rd quarter. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 27, 2020

Amegadjie very likely doesn’t remember the specifics of his Bears-related tweets. He’s already deleted quite a few of them, after all. But seeing that he’s now teammates on the Bears with the man who made him want to wish away the pain of being a Bears fan back in the day is quite the twist. That could be a fun icebreaker as the two get to know one another.

