Kinnick Diaries: Iowa at Penn State Week 4 live blog

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Big Ten season kicks off tonight with a massive matchup at No. 7 Penn State.

After wins over Utah State, Iowa State and Western Michigan, tonight is the chance to show the country that the Hawkeyes are for real about challenging in both the Big Ten West and overall league race.

It’s Week 4 as Iowa invades Beaver Stadium attempting to spoil Penn State’s White Out! As always, follow along below with our live blog for today’s contest. Remember to refresh the page to keep up with the current updates as they roll in.

Iowa's second drive ends with a costly turnover

Great play call, but an unfortunate (apparent) turnover for Iowa on the Erick All fumble at Penn State's 18. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) September 24, 2023

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a shovel pass to tight end Erick All that worked beautifully. That is, until it didn’t. All took the shovel pass into the red zone but was upended and fumbled as he flipped over.

Penn State took over at its own 18-yard line.

Iowa's defense delivers!

Penn State goes three-and-out, and Iowa will start its next drive in EXCELLENT field position. Starting at opp 48-yard line. The #Hawkeyes defense again is stellar with an opponent pinned inside its own 10. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) September 23, 2023

Tory Taylor’s punt following Iowa’s opening drive backed Penn State up to its own 5-yard line. From there, the Nittany Lions went backwards. Talented running back Kaytron Allen lost two yards on each of Penn State’s first two plays from scrimmage. A short completion netted a punting situation.

Iowa's first drive stalls out

Solid third-down conversion by Iowa there. Goes for 20 to Erick All. Iowa nearing midfield. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) September 23, 2023

Iowa had a bit of a drive going, but stall out. Taylor punt downed at the five. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) September 23, 2023

Iowa’s first drive featured a nice opening third-down conversion to tight end Erick All that went for 20 yards, but it stalled after a 1-yard run to Leshon Williams and a pair of completions.

Welcome to the White Out

In case you were wondering, Iowa is not entering a friendly environment. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) September 23, 2023

Under the lights in Happy Valley

It's beautiful

The CBS college football theme song played over The White Out at Beaver Stadium for a Top 25 game between Iowa and Penn State. I never knew life could be this good. pic.twitter.com/gFCRckECne — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) September 23, 2023

