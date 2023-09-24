Advertisement

Kinnick Diaries: Iowa at Penn State Week 4 live blog

Josh Helmer
The Iowa Hawkeyes’ Big Ten season kicks off tonight with a massive matchup at No. 7 Penn State.

After wins over Utah State, Iowa State and Western Michigan, tonight is the chance to show the country that the Hawkeyes are for real about challenging in both the Big Ten West and overall league race.

It’s Week 4 as Iowa invades Beaver Stadium attempting to spoil Penn State’s White Out! As always, follow along below with our live blog for today’s contest. Remember to refresh the page to keep up with the current updates as they roll in.

Iowa's second drive ends with a costly turnover

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz dialed up a shovel pass to tight end Erick All that worked beautifully. That is, until it didn’t. All took the shovel pass into the red zone but was upended and fumbled as he flipped over.

Penn State took over at its own 18-yard line.

Iowa's defense delivers!

Tory Taylor’s punt following Iowa’s opening drive backed Penn State up to its own 5-yard line. From there, the Nittany Lions went backwards. Talented running back Kaytron Allen lost two yards on each of Penn State’s first two plays from scrimmage. A short completion netted a punting situation.

Iowa's first drive stalls out

Iowa’s first drive featured a nice opening third-down conversion to tight end Erick All that went for 20 yards, but it stalled after a 1-yard run to Leshon Williams and a pair of completions.

Welcome to the White Out

Under the lights in Happy Valley

It's beautiful

