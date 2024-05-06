Kingsley Suamataia on competing for starting spot on Chiefs’ offensive line

After trading up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to take Xavier Worthy, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot to select BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round.

The 21-year-old offensive tackle will have to earn his spot on the starting offensive line but told reporters that he is embracing the competition and looks forward to establishing himself in practices.

“[I] just come in and work every day. I’ve got to put my best forward and outwork the guy in front of me,” Suamataia said. “I definitely love all the guys that are here, coming in as a rookie trying to gain all the knowledge I can so I can learn the playbook the best, so I can potentially be out there and play next to them. It’s definitely a great opportunity for me, I’m super excited. I’m happy, [Head] coach [Andy Reid] can put that on me that I can play, I’m ready.”

The offensive line is most set from left guard to right tackle, but Suamataia will most likely compete against Wanya Morris for the starting left tackle position. Morris was steady in the few games he started while Donovan Smith was out with injuries.

Kansas City continues to invest high draft capital in the offensive line and keeping Patrick Mahomes upright.

