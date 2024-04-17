Kings vs. Pelicans: How Sacramento fared against New Orleans in the regular season

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings are one away from the playoffs after beating the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Golden 1 Center, the Kings defeated their Northern California rival 118-94 in an elimination game. It was revenge for Sacramento after Golden State eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

The Kings now have their sights set on the New Orleans Pelicans, a team they struggled against this season. The Pelicans are hosting the Kings on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

New Orleans is facing elimination after losing 110-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In Tournament.

The Pelicans will reportedly be without forward Zion Williamson due to a hamstring injury. Williamson suffered the injury during their Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Williamson had 40 points and 11 rebounds before leaving the game in the fourth quarter.

What’s at stake

The winner of the game clinches the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The team that wins the No. 8 seed will face the Oklahoma City Thunder, the top-seeded team of the Western Conference.

With a win, the Kings would earn back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2005-06.

The Kings (46-36) are on the road for the elimination game due to the Pelicans (49-33) finishing the regular season with a better record in the standings. The Pelicans entered the Play-In Tournament as the eighth-ranked team of the conference while the Kings ended the regular season in ninth place.

Looking to end losing streak

Getting past the Pelicans won’t be easy, as the Kings are 0-5 against them during the 2023-24 regular season.

Four of the five games were double-digit losses for the Kings with the closest result decided by five points.

New Orleans was without some of its star players for most of the season series.

2023-24 season series results

•Nov. 20: New Orleans 129, Sacramento 93

•Nov. 22: New Orleans 117, Sacramento 112

•Dec. 4: New Orleans 127, Sacramento 117 (In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals)

•Jan. 7: New Orleans 133, Sacramento 100

•April 11: New Orleans 135, Sacramento 123

