Kim English adds three coaches to his Providence basketball staff

New head coach Kim English has completed his first men’s basketball staff at Providence College.

Tim Fuller will be the final assistant coach. The Friars announced three additional appointments in a Monday release, including a veteran of staffs with Louisville, Missouri and Overtime Elite.

TJ Grams and Chase Campbell will also join the program as director of basketball operations and as strength and conditioning coach/director of sport performance, respectively.

Tim Fuller, an assistant at Missouri when Kim English played there, has been hired as an assistant by PC.

Fuller was on staff with the Tigers while English enjoyed his decorated playing career as a shooting guard. Dennis Felton and Nate Tomlinson followed English from George Mason — it’s a second stint with the Friars for Felton, who was on staff with former coach Rick Barnes. Duane Simpkins secured his first head coaching job with American, forcing English to branch outside his previous three assistants with the Patriots.

“I'm excited to watch (Fuller) cultivate relationships with our players as he did with us during my playing days,” English said in a statement. “We are looking forward to having him join our staff.”

Fuller served as vice president of player recruiting and personnel with Overtime Elite, the prep alternative for prospects looking to develop their games for either the college or professional level. English visited their Atlanta campus in early April and checked in with former Providence great Ryan Gomes, who works as a head coach in the league with Cold Hearts. Gomes made the short trip to watch the final Friars game of 2022-23, a 61-53 loss to Kentucky at the NCAA Tournament regional site in Greensboro, N.C.

Providence has offers out to at least a pair of Overtime Elite prospects in the 2024 class. The Friars hosted big man Somto Cyril for an official visit in late April — he played for Gomes last season. Providence is also recruiting Boston native Jakhi Howard, an athletic wing who claims recent offers from the likes of North Carolina State, Connecticut, Arkansas, Arizona State and Kansas.

Grams served as director of basketball operations at George Mason in each of English’s two seasons. He’s worked with athletic departments at Duke, Virginia and Notre Dame in a student-athlete academic support role.

“Having had him on our staff for the last two years at George Mason, I quickly realized that his talent for handling the operations is special,” English said. “He will be an important member of our program.”

Chase Campbell, hired by Kim English for his staff at PC, previously was a strength and conditioning coach at Xavier.

Campbell was away from the basketball scene last year, serving as the director of business development for footwear company PLAE. He has previous time on strength staffs at Xavier, the University of Rhode Island, Miami Ohio, Butler, the Orlando Magic and the Indiana Fever. Campbell was with the Rams from 2018-20 as the director of men’s basketball performance.

“He comes very highly recommended and with impressive credentials,” English said. “Strength and conditioning is imperative to our team and we believe that Chase will play an important role in helping us reach our goal of winning championships.”

Campbell replaces Ken White, who spent two decades with the Friars before following Ed Cooley to Georgetown. Providence’s former coach took assistants Jeff Battle, Ivan Thomas and Brian Blaney with him to the Hoyas. Cooley also hired former players LaDontae Henton and Kyron Cartwright in operations roles, deepening the links to a Friars program that reached seven NCAA Tournaments during his tenure.

