Kickoff times announced for two more Georgia games

The Georgia Bulldogs have announced two more kickoff times. Georgia fans weren’t happy earlier this week when they found out that the Bulldogs opened the season against Clemson at noon ET. Fortunately, Georgia’s two recently announced games are not at noon.

Now, we know that Georgia’s Sept. 14 road trip to Kentucky in Week 3 will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. Georgia will play against a pair of former Dawgs on the Wildcats in quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Additionally, Georgia will play Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 2 at the usual 3:30 p.m. ET time slot. The Georgia-Florida game will be televised on ABC. Georgia has won three straight games against Florida.

More game time announcements 📆 @ Kentucky

Georgia faces a very challenging 2024 schedule. The Bulldogs have road trips to Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas this fall.

The Georgia-Alabama game is the only other game on the Bulldogs’ schedule that we know the time for. Georgia plays at Alabama on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. That game will also be televised on ABC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire