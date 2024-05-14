Kickoff time set for Nebraska vs. Colorado game

Kickoff time has been set for Nebraska’s most prominent non-conference game. The Huskers and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to face one another at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Last season, Colorado defeated the Cornhuskers 36-14 in Boulder, Colorado. Extending the Buffaloes’ current win streak to three games.

This upcoming meeting will be the 73rd overall in the series, with Nebraska leading all-time 49-21-2. The Huskers hold the series’ largest victory, 59-0, in 1981, and the longest win streak, 18 games (1968-1985).

Nebraska will play at home for all three games of the 2024 season. They will also host UTEP on August 31 and Northern Iowa on September 14.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire