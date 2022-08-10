Key transfer wide receiver out indefinitely after practice injury

Florida football took a gut punch on Tuesday when wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who transferred to the Gators from the Arizona State Sun Devils this past offseason, injured his foot during practice on Tuesday according to multiple sources. While the severity of his mishap has yet to be determined, the incoming junior will be out indefinitely until a definitive diagnosis can be ascertained.

At his previous stop at Arizona State, the 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound pass-catcher played in all 13 games for the Sun Devils in 2021, leading the team with 580 yards on 48 receptions and four touchdowns through the air. The Tempe native also ran six times for 44 yards and a touchdown during his COVID-sophomore year, in which he vastly exceeded his overall numbers in his first two seasons at ASU.

Pearsall was expected to be a veteran presence in a wide receiver room that has plenty of competition but no real stand-outs. The rest of the corps will have to step up to give Anthony Richardson the targets needs to get the Gators back on the main stage of college football.

