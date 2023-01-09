Key quotes from Tom Izzo’s weekly press conference following Michigan State basketball rivalry win

Michigan State basketball has had an unreal schedule this year, but were able to get healthy in time to handle business this weekend against their rival, Michigan.

On Monday, Tom Izzo held his weekly press conference to discuss the Spartans’ season so far, preview Wisconsin, and more. You can find the key quotes from that session below.

MSU coach Tom Izzo at the podium, says the schedule is "bizarre" but even with a quick turnaround, the Spartans need to start shooting the ball better. Leave for Wisconsin today. "A lot of quick turnarounds for new teams we're gonna play" for the first time this season. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

Izzo says Wisconsin "is for real." Adds he feels the Big Ten is "as good as it's ever been top to bottom" but still doesn't know where exactly the top fits compared to other years/teams around the country this season. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

Izzo says he checked with Malik Hall on Sunday morning after rewatching his left ankle twist. "He's doing pretty good." Practiced some later in the day and there is no structural damage to the foot, ankle is the issue. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

Izzo: "Still got a lot of games left, but I do like where we've been. Even in some of the losses, I like how we competed and how we've handled the defeats, just like how we've handled victories. I think it's been good, but there's so much basketball left." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

Izzo compares Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl to Malik Hall with his experience, how many positions he can defend. "He's important." Wahl missed the Badgers' loss to Illinois with an ankle injury. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

MSU G Jaden Akins says he's felt 100% in the Spartans' past two games. Missed about 13 weeks in the fall and during the season combined with a left foot stress reaction that required surgery. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) January 9, 2023

