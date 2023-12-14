Key Lawrence transfer: Oklahoma safety joins Ole Miss football in second portal move

Oklahoma is coming to the SEC next season, but Key Lawrence is going to beat the Sooners there.

On Thursday, the defensive back announced his transfer to Ole Miss via X (formerly known as Twitter), marking his second time in the transfer portal. Lawrence, who started his college career in Tennessee, will return to the SEC for his fifth season.

Viewed as a ball-hawking safety, Lawrence had a pair of picks for Oklahoma last season and notched a pair of interceptions.

REQUIRED READING: 'He's playing free': How OU football's Key Lawrence emerged as a defensive playmaker

Lawrence will join an Ole Miss secondary that was anchored by three senior transfers this year: Daijahn Anthony, Zamari Walton and John Saunders Jr. Ole Miss was 60th in the country in passing yards allowed this season, giving up 220 yards per game.

Key Lawrence 247 ranking

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Lawrence committed to the Vols as a four-star recruit in 2020. He is not listed among the top transfers of the 2024 portal.

REQUIRED READING: Why Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football are looking for best available players in transfer portal

Key Lawrence stats

Lawrence played 10 games for Tennessee in 2020, totaling eight tackles and a pass breakup for the Vols.

Lawrence transferred to play for the Sooners in 2021. Over three seasons, he he played 36 games, missing just one game over that entire span in 2022. He totaled 149 total tackles, including 10 for a loss and one sack. He also had three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

That bodes well for a team that was tied for 42nd in the country in turnovers forced last season, with 16.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Key Lawrence transfer: OU safety joins Ole Miss football from portal