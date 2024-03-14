Kevin Sumlin gets probation in DUI case in Hillsborough County

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin has pleaded no contest to a reduced charge stemming from his Hillsborough County arrest in October on a complaint of driving under the influence.

He received one year of probation on the lesser misdemeanor charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a significant factor, according to Hillsborough County court records filed Wednesday. Sumlin was also fined $500 and must enroll in an adult DUI school.

Sumlin, now the co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Maryland, parked a gray Nissan sedan illegally at the RaceTrac on N. U.S. Hwy 301 near the Florida State Fairgrounds just after midnight on a Saturday morning in October, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office report. It noted an “unsteady” balance and “multiple signs of impairments.” Sumlin refused a breathalyzer test.

Sumlin, 59, was the Aggies’ head coach from 2012-17. He has also spent time as the head coach at Houston and Arizona, going a combined 95-63 over those three stops.

