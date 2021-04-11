Kevin Holland pitches Marvin Vettori vs. Derek Brunson since they ‘hump so well’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bohn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Holland suffered his second UFC main event loss in a 21-day span on Saturday, and both defeats came through similar means.

Just three weeks after losing a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson, Holland (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) returned to action and lost another headliner on the scorecards against Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2 in Las Vegas.

Brunson’s wrestling was too much for Holland to thwart, and Vettori picked up right where he left off, using takedowns to control and win the bout in a dominant manner.

Despite the fact Holland took the bout with Vettori on short notice as a replacement for the injured Darren Till, the reality is he’s now 0-2 this year after going 5-0 in 2020 and winning MMA Junkie’s “Fighter of the Year” award.

Holland reacted to the loss on social media, and pitched the idea of a Brunson vs. Vettori fight since he sees them having so much in common (via Instagram):

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by kevin holland (@trailblaze2top)

@darrentill2 sorry I dint get the job done been a fan of your style and spirit awhile so it’s always a honor to step up if your down hope that doesn’t sound weird. Also wish you speedy recovery

@derekbrunson vs @marvinvettori next since you both hump so well…. props to you both you made me a better man but @b_allen185 is better than you both 😂😂😂 I’ll be back see you 3 little ninjas 🥷 🥷🥷🏾 around until then I’ll be searching for some good sex partners to help me stop the humping
#sorryhomies #illbeback #induetime

It appears Holland will attempt to regroup following the UFC on ABC 2 result, and it remain to be seen what comes next for him.

List

Twitter reacts to Marvin Vettori's wrestling-heavy win over Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC 2

Recommended Stories

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Twitter reacts to Marvin Vettori’s wrestling-heavy win over Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC 2

    See the top Twitter reactions to Marvin Vettori's win over Kevin Holland in the UFC on ABC 2 main event.

  • UFC on ABC 2 results: Daniel Rodriguez busts up Mike Perry in dominant win

    Daniel Rodriguez's slick striking was the catalyst to a convincing victory over Mike Perry at UFC on ABC 2.

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • UFC’s Sean O’Malley casually asks Dominick Cruz: ‘Who’s a bigger fight than me right now?’

    Sean O'Malley was calm, cool and collected in a video callout of former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

  • Ash-covered St. Vincent braces for more volcanic eruptions

    People who ignored an initial warning to evacuate the area closest to a volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent raced to get clear Saturday, a day after it erupted with an explosion that shook the ground, spewed ash skyward and blanketed the island in a layer of fine volcanic rock. The eruption Friday of La Soufrière — its first large one since 1979 — transformed the island's lush towns and villages into gloomy, gray versions of themselves. “(It’s the) first time I am witnessing a volcano eruption.”

  • Caleb Brantley, Thaddeus Moss among five players cut by Washington

    The Washington Football Team cleared some space on the roster Friday. The team announced that they have cut five players. Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, wide receiver Emanuel Hall, running back Javon Leake, tight end Thaddeus Moss, and running back Michael Warren. Brantley was a 2017 sixth-round pick by the Browns who came to Washington in [more]

  • Liam Williams on Andrade: “I can beat him”

    Ahead of his big fight against Demetrius Andrade, underdog Liam Williams reveals his game plan and chimes in on fellow Brits Billy Joe Saunders, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

  • Mike Perry at a loss after UFC on ABC 2: ‘I used to be great’

    Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty. Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Meet the eSTOLs, a New Class of Electric Short Landing Aircraft That Will Change Urban Travel

    Rooftop landings are no longer just for helicopters.

  • Henry Cejudo says ‘it’s going down’ with Floyd Mayweather. Believe that?

    Floyd Mayweather teased that he's working on a "huge deal" with Dana White – but a fight with "Triple C"?

  • Bellator 256 post-event facts: Lyoto Machida falls to 0-4 in rematches

    Check out all the facts and figures from Bellator 256, which took place Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

  • Billy Horschel slips and slides his way to an impressive par

    Billy Horschel had one heck of a ride on Augusta National's 13th on Saturday.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce accept UFC fighter Julian Marquez's pickleball challenge

    The Chiefs players immediately accepted Marquez's offer to go toe-to-toe. On a court. Not in a ring or on a field.

  • Crew chief for No. 99 Cup team ejected before Martinsville race

    NASCAR ejected crew chief Travis Mack for the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team before Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. During pre-race technical inspection in the NASCAR Cup Series garage, the No. 99 Chevrolet was found with added ballast outside of the approved container (a violation of section 20.17.2.1.b in the NASCAR […]

  • NFL officiating video reverses crucial call that may have knocked Bills out of playoffs

    Bills lineman Cody Ford was fined for this block, which NFL officials now say is perfectly legal.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)