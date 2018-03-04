Kevin Harvick wins at Vegas for his second-straight victory of 2018

Kevin Harvick led over 200 laps at Las Vegas. (Getty)

Kevin Harvick is owning the early chapters of the 2018 season.

Much like he did a week ago at Atlanta, Harvick kicked everyone’s butt Sunday at Las Vegas on the way to the win. He beat Kyle Busch by over three seconds. Kyle Larson was third, almost 13 second back and Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Harvick led 214 of the race’s 267 laps and only nine cars were on the lead lap at the checkered flag. The win is Harvick’s 100th in NASCAR’s top three series. He has 39 wins in the Cup Series, 47 wins in the Xfinity Series and 14 wins in the Truck Series.

“There was no catching that 4, they were on rails today,” Busch said.

He’s clearly the prohibitive early favorite for the title, though it’s probably not fair to start jumping to conclusions a twelfth of the way through the season.

Harvick’s damn good at Phoenix, the next race of the season as well. Harvick hasn’t finished outside the top six at Phoenix since the 2013 spring race. He’s won five of those nine races.

He won everything there was to win at Las Vegas on Sunday as well. Harvick started second and easily won the first and second stages. He passed Joey Logano on the race’s final restart with ease and had no challengers the rest of the way. The only late race drama came when Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch waited to make their final pit stops longer than the rest of the field did and the possibility for a race-altering caution flag existed as they had the field a lap down.

That caution flag never happened and Harvick cycled back to the lead and cruised to the win. With his two victories and three stage wins so far in 2018, Harvick’s accumulated 13 points for the playoffs (and taken over the points lead). Martin Truex Jr. started the 2017 playoffs with 53 playoff points through 26 races.

Harvick’s win overshadowed some early pit stop drama too. Harvick’s team had two issues with the new NASCAR-issued air guns on pit stops in the first part of the race. Harvick had such a fast car that the problems ultimately didn’t matter. But his team wasn’t the only one with pit gun problems either.

Story Continues

NASCAR started making teams lease pit gun equipment in 2018 in an attempt to save teams money as part of the pit crew changes for the season. But the guns have proved extremely unreliable so far. If the trend continues, they’re going to cost someone a race win soon. That will be ugly.

Full results:

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kyle Larson

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Joey Logano

8. Erik Jones

9. Paul Menard

10. Aric Almirola

11. Ryan Newman

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Austin Dillon

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Chris Buescher

16. Alex Bowman

17. Denny Hamlin

18. Clint Bowyer

19. Kasey Kahne

20. Trevor Bayne

21. Darrell Wallace Jr.

22. Matt DiBenedetto

23. David Ragan

24. Ty Dillon

25. Cole Custer

26. Daniel Suarez

27. William Byron

28. Cole Whitt

29. Ross Chastain

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Jeffrey Earnhardt

32. Joey Gase

33. Gray Gaulding

34. Chase Elliott

35. Kurt Busch

36. Jamie McMurray

37. Michael McDowell

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.