Kevin Durant sidelined as Bradley Beal returns to Suns lineup vs. Warriors

Kevin Durant won't be on the court for Bradley Beal's return to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns announced that Durant will miss Tuesday's game against Golden State Warriors with a left ankle sprain. They announced the news a day after head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Bradley Beal would return to the lineup Tuesday after missing nearly the entire season with back issues. Beal was a full participant in Sunday's practice and has been ramping up with the goal of returning this week.

Beal, who had spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Suns this offseason, has played only three games for the Suns so far. He was able to return from his back strain in mid-November before reaggravating it and missing the next month.

Due to injuries, the Suns haven't had Devin Booker, Durant and Beal on the floor together at any point this season. When Beal returned for three games in early November, Booker was out with a calf strain. Now Durant is sidelined for Tuesday's game against his former team.

The injuries have contributed to a 12-10 start that has the Suns in seventh place in the Western Conference.