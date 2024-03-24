Kevin Durant shows up to watch Texas women play Alabama in NCAA Tournament's second round

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the first half at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on March 23, 2024.

As the Texas Longhorns try to advance to the Sweet 16, one notable face is in the Moody Center crowd.

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is in attendance for UT's Round of 32 game against Alabama. Durant's Phoenix Suns played a road game at the Spurs yesterday, and those two teams will meet again in San Antonio tomorrow.

Durant played for the men's basketball team at Texas during the 2006-07 season.

Well folks…KD heard y’all



Durant is in the building to watch the Longhorns



KD made the trip down I-35 after Phoenix played San Antonio last night #HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/NiQJOtts00 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 24, 2024

Notably, Durant's No. 35 jersey has been retired by the men's basketball program. Texas freshman Madison Booker wears that jersey for the Texas women, and she has said that she picked that number because Durant is one of her favorite players.

Earlier this month, Durant told the American-Statesman that Booker is "gonna have that (jersey) retired on the other side." He also praised Booker for a season that has included All-American honors and the co-Big 12 Player of the Year award.

"She had an incredible season. Our point guard went out early this year so she had to step up and assume a different role, playing a point-forward," Durant said. "Future is bright. As a freshman, she's got so much more to do, but she's already staking claim in this league right now and she's going to be even better as she moves forward."

