Kevin Durant on Knicks free-agency rumors: 'I have no clue where that stuff comes from'

Kevin Durant isn’t focused on rumors that he may sign with the New York Knicks next summer in free agency. He just wants to play basketball now. (AP/Rick Scuteri)

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will hit free agency this summer, something that has sent rumors and speculation running wild around the professional basketball world.

While many teams will be interested in signing the nine-time NBA All-Star, including the Warriors, the New York Knicks keep entering the conversation.

Many have even jumped the gun and started working to persuade Durant to join the Knicks next season. Some put up a billboard next to Madison Square Garden last fall showing Durant in a Knicks jersey next to Kristaps Porzingis, too.

So, Durant was asked about potentially moving to New York next year on Tuesday ahead of their game against the Knicks in Oakland.

Asked Kevin Durant straight up if he’s going to consider the Knicks in free agency pic.twitter.com/9wqwhQdQ96 — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 8, 2019





“I have no clue where that stuff comes from,” Durant told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “I just focus on playing ball every single day. I can’t control what people say about me or what they say about my future or what I should do. I just try to come to work every single day, and life will figure itself out for me.”

While his answer in no way shut down a potential move to the Knicks next season, it didn’t confirm any interest on Durant’s part. It sounds like he simply is focused on playing basketball now.

Durant, in his third season with the Warriors, has averaged 28.5 points and 7.5 rebounds so far this season, shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

It will likely be months before anyone has a clear picture of what will go down in free agency this summer. Remember, though, Durant was asked this same question in 2017. His answer was very different.

