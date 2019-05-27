Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant out, DeMarcus Cousins questionable for NBA Finals Game 1

We still may be a game or two away from Kevin Durant’s return to the Golden State Warriors, but there’s a chance DeMarcus Cousins will be on hand for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that Durant (calf) as officially out and Cousins (quad) as questionable for Game 1 on Monday. The team reportedly hasn’t even decided if Durant will make the trip to Toronto for Game 1 and 2.

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant is officially “out” for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Warriors haven’t decided whether he’ll even make the trip to Toronto. DeMarcus Cousins’ status is “questionable.” — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 27, 2019

Durant has been out since suffering a left calf strain in Game 5 of the Warriors’ second-round series against the Houston Rockets. His estimated return date has been hazy ever since, though his team has managed a 5-0 record without him thanks to Stephen Curry’s 35.8 points per game since the injury.

Cousins was previously thought to be out for the remainder of the postseason after tearing his left quadriceps in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers, but he has apparently recovered faster than expected.

The Warriors aren’t the only team in the Finals with a return potentially on the horizon, as it was reported by the Toronto Sun that the the Raptors are “quietly optimistic” that key bench contributor OG Anunoby could be back at some point in the series.

Whoever’s available, the Warriors and Raptors are scheduled to kick off the Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

It could be a few games before the Warriors' Death Star is fully operational. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

