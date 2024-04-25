Kettlewell on Bair's story, contract pile-up and goals in bottom six
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's trip to Aberdeen on Saturday.
Here are the key points:
Believes Theo Bair fully deserves his place in the PFA Scotland Premiership team of the season, calling his rise "arguably one of the biggest stories in Scottish football".
Praises the striker for his work ethic and studying of the game, but stressed he hasn't "achieved anything" and there's more development to come.
Kettlewell says he's attracted to players like Bair who have been written off - not to prove people wrong, but to instil belief in someone.
He is keen to have a "set group" to start next season, but admits it's difficult with so many contracts up and interest in some of his squad.
"Top six is gone" with the aim now to finish seventh and improve on the points tally they accrued last season.