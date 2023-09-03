Kerr jokes with Lakers' Reaves he's still not over playoff loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steve Kerr still is not over the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinal round last season.

Kerr is coaching Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer and one of the players on his team is Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

Reaves spoke with the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike in a recent Q&A, where he revealed what one of the first interactions he had with his new coach was like just two months after his Lakers took down Kerr's Warriors in the six-game playoff series.

"Steve, basically, the first conversation we had was him being like, 'You know, I'm still not really over what you and y'all did to us this postseason," Reaves said. "'But much rather be coaching you than coaching against you.'"

In that series, Reaves averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 41.8-percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range against the Warriors.

Reaves was instrumental in defeating the defending NBA champions, and clearly, Kerr has not forgotten.

The two now have joined forces in the tournament overseas as Team USA looks to secure the Naismith Trophy.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast