Kerr blasts ‘shameful' Bulls fans for booing late GM Jerry Krause originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors' 140-131 win over the Bulls on Friday night at United Center was overshadowed by a controversial moment during Chicago's halftime Ring of Honor ceremony that coach Steve Kerr described as "shameful."

Chicago held a ceremony to honor their legendary 1995-96 roster, which Kerr was a key member of, that included a video tribute to late general manager Jerry Krause that was met with a chorus of boos from a loud contingent of Bulls fans in attendance. It was an incredibly uncomfortable scene, as Krause's widow Thelma was on hand to represent her husband during the ceremony, thus receiving the vitriol from the fans.

Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause was boo'd during the team's Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime.



His wife Thelma, who appeared in his place, was captured on the big screen and visibly emotional during the booing.pic.twitter.com/7zLAtOTZvc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2024

Following Friday night's game, Kerr revealed he did not hear the boos during the ceremony but shared how disgusted he was upon being told about the incident.

"It's absolutely shameful ... they should be ashamed." 😳



Steve Kerr sounds off on Bulls fans booing Jerry and Thelma Krause during the Ring of Honor ceremony pic.twitter.com/KQXUjwfx8M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 13, 2024

"I didn't hear it. I was in the locker room, but somebody just told me about it, and it's shameful," Kerr told reporters. "It's absolutely shameful. I can't believe … I'm devastated for Thelma and for the Krause family. What can we possibly be thinking? You have to understand when you hear boos, it's not all of them, right? So the fans who booed, they know who they are, and to me, it's absolutely shameful, and I'm devastated by that.

"Whether people liked Jerry or not. Whether they disagreed with the decision to move on … We're here to celebrate that team. Jerry did an amazing job building that team. Tonight and last night was all about the joy and the love that team shared with the city [Chicago], and I'm so disappointed in the fans. And I want to be specific because there were lots of fans I'm sure did not boo. But those who booed, they should be ashamed."

Krause played a prominent role in the Bulls' storied dynasty, serving as the general manager for six championship teams while being named NBA Executive of the Year twice during his stint in Chicago. His tenure with the team was not without controversy, however, as disputes with head coach Phil Jackson gained significant attention following the airing of "The Last Dance" documentary that chronicled Chicago's dominant run in the '90s.

The Washington Post's J.A. Adande noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that when the Bulls late general manager was still alive, he revealed to Adande that being booed by Bulls fans only bothered him when his wife was present, adding another layer of gloom to the scene that unfolded at United Center on Friday.

When Jerry Krause was still alive he told me getting booed by Bulls fans only bothered him when his wife was present and she got upset, which makes the fact that she was the one who had to hear the boos tonight even sadder. https://t.co/NQvPS0bhgT — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 13, 2024

Kerr's comments echoed what many who watched the ceremony felt, as Thelma was forced to deal with vocal discontent from fans in the stands who tainted the intended joy of the ceremony with their boos.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast