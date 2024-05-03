Kentucky Oaks payouts 2024 as Thorpedo Anna wins 150th running at Churchill Downs

The 2024 Kentucky Oaks horse race is over. Were your wagers on the 1 1/8-mile race fruitful?

At 4-1 odds, Thorpedo Anna won the 150th running of the Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Thorpedo Anna and jockey Brian Hernandez topped the runner-up, Just F Y I, who left the gate at 7-2 odds.

Regulatory Risk had 29-1 odds and finished third.

Check out a full list of payouts below:

Thorpedo Anna (based on a $2 bet)

Win: $10.98

Place: $6.06

Show: $4.36

Just FYI (based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: $5.06

Show: $3.98

Regulatory Risk (based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: N/A

Show: $11.82

Payouts on the finishing combos for Kentucky Oaks 2024

Exacta (based on a $2 bet)

5/13, $38.20

Trifecta (based on a $0.50 bet)

5/13/4, $448.58

Superfecta (based on a $1 bet)

5/13/4/11, $4,275.21

Here are the rest of the Kentucky Oaks 2024 payout types based on wager type

$1 Double (10/5) $48.59 $0.50 Pick 3 (11/10/5) $225.53 $0.50 Pick 4 (1/11/10/5) $6,074.99 $0.50 Pick 5 (3,6,7/1/11/10/5) $16,086.01 $0.20 Pick 6 (2,4,8/3,6,7/1/11/10/5 $14,886.82

