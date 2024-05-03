Kentucky Oaks payouts 2024 as Thorpedo Anna wins 150th running at Churchill Downs
The 2024 Kentucky Oaks horse race is over. Were your wagers on the 1 1/8-mile race fruitful?
At 4-1 odds, Thorpedo Anna won the 150th running of the Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Thorpedo Anna and jockey Brian Hernandez topped the runner-up, Just F Y I, who left the gate at 7-2 odds.
Regulatory Risk had 29-1 odds and finished third.
Check out a full list of payouts below:
Thorpedo Anna (based on a $2 bet)
Win: $10.98
Place: $6.06
Show: $4.36
Just FYI (based on a $2 bet)
Win: N/A
Place: $5.06
Show: $3.98
Regulatory Risk (based on a $2 bet)
Win: N/A
Place: N/A
Show: $11.82
Payouts on the finishing combos for Kentucky Oaks 2024
Exacta (based on a $2 bet)
5/13, $38.20
Trifecta (based on a $0.50 bet)
5/13/4, $448.58
Superfecta (based on a $1 bet)
5/13/4/11, $4,275.21
Here are the rest of the Kentucky Oaks 2024 payout types based on wager type
$1 Double
(10/5)
$48.59
$0.50 Pick 3
(11/10/5)
$225.53
$0.50 Pick 4
(1/11/10/5)
$6,074.99
$0.50 Pick 5
(3,6,7/1/11/10/5)
$16,086.01
$0.20 Pick 6
(2,4,8/3,6,7/1/11/10/5
$14,886.82
