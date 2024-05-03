Advertisement

Kentucky Oaks payouts 2024 as Thorpedo Anna wins 150th running at Churchill Downs

Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The 2024 Kentucky Oaks horse race is over. Were your wagers on the 1 1/8-mile race fruitful?

At 4-1 odds, Thorpedo Anna won the 150th running of the Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Trained by Kenny McPeek, Thorpedo Anna and jockey Brian Hernandez topped the runner-up, Just F Y I, who left the gate at 7-2 odds.

Regulatory Risk had 29-1 odds and finished third.

Check out a full list of payouts below:

Thorpedo Anna (based on a $2 bet)

Win: $10.98

Place: $6.06

Show: $4.36

Just FYI (based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: $5.06

Show: $3.98

Regulatory Risk (based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: N/A

Show: $11.82

Payouts on the finishing combos for Kentucky Oaks 2024

Exacta (based on a $2 bet)

5/13, $38.20

Trifecta (based on a $0.50 bet)

5/13/4, $448.58

Superfecta (based on a $1 bet)

5/13/4/11, $4,275.21

Here are the rest of the Kentucky Oaks 2024 payout types based on wager type

$1 Double

(10/5)

$48.59

$0.50 Pick 3

(11/10/5)

$225.53

$0.50 Pick 4

(1/11/10/5)

$6,074.99

$0.50 Pick 5

(3,6,7/1/11/10/5)

$16,086.01

$0.20 Pick 6

(2,4,8/3,6,7/1/11/10/5

$14,886.82

