Kentucky football: Wildcats land one of program's highest-ranked commits in 2024 edge Brian Robinson

LEXINGTON — Kentucky football reeled in the biggest commitment for its 2024 class Wednesday — and in the process landed a pledge from one of the most highly touted recruits in program history.

Brian Robinson, a four-star edge from Ohio, committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday, picking UK over his other finalists, Michigan and Penn State. Robinson is the 21st member of the Wildcats' 2024 recruiting haul. His commitment came days after a visit to Lexington. He was on campus for the weekend for Kentucky's home game versus Florida and also attended the opener against Ball State. Robinson made an official visit to campus in June.

Robinson is the No. 4 overall player in Ohio in the 2024 cycle and the No. 7 prospect at his position nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. He's the No. 93 player overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings for 2024.

But there's more; specifically what his composite rating (0.9538) signifies for Kentucky football. That figure shoots him to the top of UK's 2024 commitments, pushing past quarterback Cutter Boley (0.9284).

More important, Robinson is among the highest-ranked recruits to commit to the Wildcats since the onset of recruiting services at the turn of the century. Robinson's rating is the seventh highest of any UK pledge — the best of any player at his position and third best among all defenders — and slots in just ahead of former Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (0.9454).

The only Kentucky signees with a better rating than Robinson, per 247Sports' all-time recruiting rankings (which date back to 2000) are offensive tackle Antonio Hall (0.9946), linebacker Micah Johnson (0.9934), offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin (0.9823), defensive tackle Justin Rogers (0.9744), offensive tackle Landon Young (0.9631) and current standout wide receiver Barion Brown (0.9586).

What Brian Robinson commitment means for Kentucky football

Kentucky keeps winning recruiting battles — here and there, but seemingly increasing in regularity — against schools with far more football pedigree. Robinson's decision marks the fourth time in which UK beat Michigan (the others were Boley and the Smith twins, Jacob and Jerod, who previously had committed to the Wolverines) for a 2024 prospect both programs wanted. Robinson is the second 2024 recruit Kentucky topped Penn State to land (the Nittany Lions also were a finalist for Boley). Tennessee and Florida State had hats on the table at Boley's commitment ceremony, too.

More and more often, Kentucky is going toe to toe with Tennessee for the Volunteer State's top prospects, especially in the talent-rich Nashville metro area, where Kentucky plucked Brown, twin brothers Destin and Keaten Wade and freshman receiver Shamar Porter.

According to the On3 Industry rankings — which averages the ratings of the four major recruiting services (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN and On3) — Robinson is the Wildcats' seventh four-star commit in the 2024 cycle. Three of those (Robinson and the Smith twins) play defensive line, potentially forming three key cogs of what could be a stellar group for UK.

Robinson's addition helped Kentucky's class rise from No. 27 to No. 22 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Kentucky's best finish in the 247Sports Composite rankings during coach Mark Stoops' tenure is 14th in 2022.

Kentucky vs. Georgia first look: Story lines, key players, odds and more

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK football recruiting: Wildcats land 2024 four-star edge from Ohio