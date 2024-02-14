Kentucky football names fifth OC in as many years. Mark Stoops hires Boise State assistant

LEXINGTON — Mark Stoops looked west for Kentucky's new offensive coordinator, hiring Boise State's Bush Hamdan. Stoops announced the move Wednesday evening.

"I've known Bush for a few years and spent some quality time with him in 2021," Stoops said in a statement. "Since then, I’ve followed his career and have been very impressed by him. He’s coached under Chris Petersen, Steve Sarkisian and Eli Drinkwitz, three coaches I have a ton of respect for, and I think he’s a rising star in the coaching profession."

Hamdan replaces Liam Coen, who worked one season as the Wildcats' OC before leaving for the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hamdan spent the past season guiding the Broncos' offense as coordinator; he played quarterback for Boise State from 2004 to 2008.

"We are very excited to join the Big Blue Nation," Hamdan said. "I've really admired Coach Stoops over the years and everything he's done to build this program. It's an exciting time to be at Kentucky and be back in the SEC. I can't wait to get started."

Hamdan is the fifth offensive coordinator in as many years for Stoops, who is entering his 12th season with the Wildcats.

Stoops' other OCs at UK include:

In his only season at his alma mater last fall, Hamdan helped the Broncos score 30-plus points in nine straight games, which matched national champion Michigan and national semifinalist Texas for the second-longest streak in the FBS. It also was the best stretch of 30-point games for Boise State since 2011.

Under Hamdan's direction, running back Ashton Jeanty earned All-American honors and won the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award after finishing second nationally in all-purpose yards per game (159.67). His 4.7 yards per run after contact and 14.4 yards after catch per reception both were FBS bests. Jeanty's success helped the Broncos average 214.9 rushing yards per game, which ranked sixth in the nation.

Boise State also was ultra successful on fourth down, converting 81.8% (9 for 11) of its attempts, the second-best mark in the country; only Minnesota (82.4%, 14 of 17) was better.

Hamdan served on the staff of Andy Avalos, who was fired in November. After Boise State hired Spencer Danielson as its new head coach, the school announced Dec. 13 that Hamdan would be retained as OC.

Barely two months later, Hamdan departed for Kentucky.

Prior to his one-season stay in Boise, Hamdan spent three seasons (2020-22) at Missouri, coaching the team's wide receivers and quarterbacks. He also has had stints with Washington on two occasions (OC/quarterbacks coach in 2018-19 and as an analyst in 2015-16 before being promoted to wide receivers coach), Davidson (2014; OC/QBs coach), Arkansas State (2013; co-OC/QBs coach), Florida (2012; WRs coach), Sacramento State (2011; tight ends coach) and Maryland (2010; offensive intern).

Hamdan spent one season in the NFL, working as the Atlanta Falcons' quarterbacks coach in 2017. Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan completed 64.7% (342 for 549) of his passes for 4,095 yards and 20 TDs during the regular season as the team reached the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 37-year-old Hamdan started his coaching career as a student assistant at Colorado in 2009, when he worked on the staff of another former Boise State head coach, Dan Hawkins.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK football: Mark Stoops hires Boise State OC to replace Liam Coen