Mark Stoops reportedly leaving Kentucky football to become head coach at Texas A&M

LEXINGTON — The Mark Stoops era at Kentucky is reportedly over.

Stoops, who wrapped up his 11th regular season as the Wildcats' coach Saturday with a Governor's Cup victory over Louisville, reportedly will take over at Texas A&M.

AggieYell.com, which is part of the Rivals network, reported Saturday night Stoops will be the Aggies' next coach "barring a last minute collapse."

Stoops would replace one of his former bosses: Prior to being hired as UK's coach in December 2012, he was the defensive coordinator at Florida State for three seasons (2010-12) under Jimbo Fisher. A&M dismissed Fisher earlier this month; he was 45-25 in the middle of his sixth season in College Station, Texas.

Stoops is UK's all-time winningest coach in multiple categories, including overall victories (73), wins in SEC play (35), victories at home (50) and triumphs over opponents ranked in The Associated Press poll (13).

He's helped the Wildcats attain bowl eligibility eight consecutive seasons, which is the longest streak in school history and the third-best active streak in the SEC behind Georgia (27 seasons) and Alabama (20).

Following Saturday's win over the Cardinals, Stoops did not directly address the rumors swirling around him that linked his name to Texas A&M.

“Come on, you know better than that," Stoops said. "This is a big win for our state and our program and our team. You know how good I’ve been at keeping my concentration and focus on this team."

If Stoops ends up with the Aggies, it will be déjà vu for Kentucky: Seven decades ago, Paul "Bear" Bryant, then the winningest coach in UK history, departed to take the same position at Texas A&M. He spent four seasons (1954-57) at A&M, going 25-14-2, before returning to his alma mater, Alabama, where he became one of the most legendary figures in the history of American sports, winning six national titles during a 25-year tenure.

Stoops and Bryant have combined for three of UK's four 10-win seasons; Bryant went 11-1 in 1950 (a team later awarded a national championship, per Jeff Sagarin computer ratings), and Stoops had 10 victories in both 2018 and 2021.

Last year, Stoops agreed to a contract extension that would pay him $9 million annually beginning in February 2023 and running through the 2030 season. Per terms of his agreement, if Stoops were to leave for Texas A&M, or any other job, he would owe Kentucky $4 million, with that figure decreasing by $500,000 per year.

According to USA Today's database on college football coaching salaries, Stoops' is the eighth-highest-paid coach at a public university. (Private universities, such as Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Vanderbilt, are not required to disclose their contracts.) Of the six active coaches at public schools making more than Stoops, three reside in the SEC, led by Alabama's Nick Saban (more than $11 million), followed by Georgia's Kirby Smart and LSU's Brian Kelly.

Prior to his dismissal at Texas A&M, Fisher was making a shade more ($136,400) than Stoops was earning at Kentucky.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

