What Kentucky Derby horses have run at Gulfstream Park? Florida ties for each 2024 horse

You can always count on Florida to have an impact on the Kentucky Derby. The 150th Run for the Roses is no different.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature two horses who went through the Ocala Breeders' Sales, as well as a handful of trainers, owner and jockeys from the Sunshine State. Four of the horses, including odds-on favorite Fierceness, had their last race at either the Florida Derby in Hallandale Beach or the Tampa Bay Derby in Oldsmar.

Here's a look at Florida's ties to the horses running Saturday, May 4 in the Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby hopeful Dornoch looks around the stable area while being bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 25, 2024

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Dornoch was bred in Kentucky. He is the full brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Sierra Leone gallops in the morning at Churchill Downs.

Odds: 3-1

Florida ties: Jockey is Tyler Gaffalione, born in Davie, Florida.

Kentucky Derby contender Mystik Dan works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 25, 2024. Trainer is Kenny McPeek.

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Mystik Dan was homebred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby contender Catching Freedom trains at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Brad Cox. Jockey Flavian Plat is slated to ride. Owners are Albaugh Family Stables LLC.

Odds: 8-1

Florida ties: None. Catching Freedom was bred in Kentucky.

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Catalytic trains Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Saffie Joseph, Jr. Owner is Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George Isaacs.

Odds: 30-1

Florida ties: Catalytic enters the Kentucky Derby off a runner-up finish in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Catalytic won his debut at Gulfstream Park on October 7. His trainer is Saffie Joseph Jr., who runs horses year-round at Gulfstream Park. One of his owners is Tami Bobo, founder of Horse Farms Forever in Ocala.

Kentucky Derby contender Just Steel on the track for a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer for Just Steel is D. Wayne Lukas. It's Lukas' first Derby since 2018. He's won four Kentucky Derbys, six Preakness Stakes and four Belmont Stakes.

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Just Steel was bred in Kentucky. His sire is Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Honor Marie runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Honor Marie was bred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby horse Just A Touch works out on April 25, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Odds: 10-1

Florida ties: Bought at the Ocala Breeders' Spring Sales of 2-year-olds in Training in April 2023 for $3,000. Just a Touch's sire is Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

Kentucky Derby entry, T O Password, gallops during a morning workouts at Churchill Downs. Pat McDonogh, Special to the Courier April 29, 2024

Odds: 30-1

Florida ties: None. T O Password was bred in Japan.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Forever Young runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Odds: 10-1

Florida ties: None. Forever Young was bred in Japan.

Kentucky Derby horse Track Phantom works out on April 25, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Track Phantom was bred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby entry West Saratoga, during a bath on the backside of Churchill Downs. Pat McDonogh, Special to the Courier April 29, 2024

Odds: 50-1

Florida ties: None. West Saratoga was bred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby contender Endlessly trains early before daybreak Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Michael McCarthy.

Odds: 30-1

Florida ties: None. Endlessly was bred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby contender Domestic Product works at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 25, 2024. The horse is trained by Chad Brown.

Odds: 30-1

Florida ties: Domestic Product enters the Kentucky Derby off a win in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 9 at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar.

Kentucky Derby contender Grand Mo the First gallops around the track on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Churchill Downs. Grand Mo the First is trained by Victor Barboza Jr.

Odds: 50-1

Florida ties: Bought at the Ocala Breeders' sale of 2-year-olds in training in March 2023 for $335,000, but did not sell. Grand Mo the First enters the Kentucky Derby coming off a third-place finish in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. His trainer is Victor Barboza Jr. and his jockey is Emisael Jamarillo, both Venezuelan natives based in Hallandale Beach.

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness during bath time outside trainer Todd Pletcher's barn after a workout Friday morning at Churchill Downs April 26, 2024 in Louisville, Ky.

Odds: 5-2

Florida ties: Fierceness enters the Kentucky Derby coming off a win in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Kentucky Derby contender Stronghold works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 25, 2024. Trainer is Phil D'Amato. The horse has post position 18 for the 2024 Kentucky Derby May 4 with current 20-1 odds.

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: None. Stronghold was homebred in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby 150 contender Resilience is bathed at Churchill Downs April 20, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The horse is trained by Bill Mott. Owners are Emily Bushnell and Rick Waldman.

Odds: 20-1

Florida ties: Jockey is Junior Alvarado, a native of Venezuela who moved to South Florida in 2007 and won his first American race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach before moving to Chicago and then Saratoga.

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man gallops around the track on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Churchill Downs. Society Man is trained by Danny Gargan.

Odds: 50-1

Florida ties: None. Society Man was bred in Kentucky.

As jockey Sophie Doyle holds him, Kentucky Derby contender Epic Ride gets bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 1, 2024. Trainer is John Ennis. Owner is Welch Racing LLC.

Odds: 30-1

Florida ties: None. Epic Ride was bred in Kentucky.

Encino got the No. 9 post but was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Kentucky Derby horses 2024 with Florida ties, Ocala Breeders Sales