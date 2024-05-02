What Kentucky Derby horses have run at Gulfstream Park? Florida ties for each 2024 horse
You can always count on Florida to have an impact on the Kentucky Derby. The 150th Run for the Roses is no different.
The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature two horses who went through the Ocala Breeders' Sales, as well as a handful of trainers, owner and jockeys from the Sunshine State. Four of the horses, including odds-on favorite Fierceness, had their last race at either the Florida Derby in Hallandale Beach or the Tampa Bay Derby in Oldsmar.
Here's a look at Florida's ties to the horses running Saturday, May 4 in the Kentucky Derby:
1. Dornoch
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Dornoch was bred in Kentucky. He is the full brother of 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.
2. Sierra Leone
Odds: 3-1
Florida ties: Jockey is Tyler Gaffalione, born in Davie, Florida.
3. Mystik Dan
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Mystik Dan was homebred in Kentucky.
4. Catching Freedom
Odds: 8-1
Florida ties: None. Catching Freedom was bred in Kentucky.
5. Catalytic
Odds: 30-1
Florida ties: Catalytic enters the Kentucky Derby off a runner-up finish in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. Catalytic won his debut at Gulfstream Park on October 7. His trainer is Saffie Joseph Jr., who runs horses year-round at Gulfstream Park. One of his owners is Tami Bobo, founder of Horse Farms Forever in Ocala.
6. Just Steel
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Just Steel was bred in Kentucky. His sire is Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.
7. Honor Marie
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Honor Marie was bred in Kentucky.
8. Just a Touch
Odds: 10-1
Florida ties: Bought at the Ocala Breeders' Spring Sales of 2-year-olds in Training in April 2023 for $3,000. Just a Touch's sire is Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018.
10. T O Password
Odds: 30-1
Florida ties: None. T O Password was bred in Japan.
11. Forever Young
Odds: 10-1
Florida ties: None. Forever Young was bred in Japan.
12. Track Phantom
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Track Phantom was bred in Kentucky.
13. West Saratoga
Odds: 50-1
Florida ties: None. West Saratoga was bred in Kentucky.
14. Endlessly
Odds: 30-1
Florida ties: None. Endlessly was bred in Kentucky.
15. Domestic Product
Odds: 30-1
Florida ties: Domestic Product enters the Kentucky Derby off a win in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 9 at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar.
16. Grand Mo the First
Odds: 50-1
Florida ties: Bought at the Ocala Breeders' sale of 2-year-olds in training in March 2023 for $335,000, but did not sell. Grand Mo the First enters the Kentucky Derby coming off a third-place finish in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. His trainer is Victor Barboza Jr. and his jockey is Emisael Jamarillo, both Venezuelan natives based in Hallandale Beach.
17. Fierceness
Odds: 5-2
Florida ties: Fierceness enters the Kentucky Derby coming off a win in the Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.
18. Stronghold
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: None. Stronghold was homebred in Kentucky.
19. Resilience
Odds: 20-1
Florida ties: Jockey is Junior Alvarado, a native of Venezuela who moved to South Florida in 2007 and won his first American race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach before moving to Chicago and then Saratoga.
20. Society Man
Odds: 50-1
Florida ties: None. Society Man was bred in Kentucky.
21. Epic Ride
Odds: 30-1
Florida ties: None. Epic Ride was bred in Kentucky.
Encino got the No. 9 post but was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.
