What channel is Kentucky Derby 2024 on? Time, TV schedule for 150th running of horse race

Put on your favorite fancy hat, prepare your best mint julep and strap in for the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports." That's right, it's time for the Kentucky Derby.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is a special one as it marks the 150th Run for the Roses. Churchill Downs will, as usual, be filled with Florida vibes as 14 of the 20 horses competing in America's most prestigious race have ties to the Sunshine Race. That includes the odds-on favorite Fierceness, who last ran to a victory in the Florida Derby, beating out fellow Kentucky Derby participants Catalytic and Grand Mo the First.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. After this is the Preakness on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, and finally the Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Saratoga Race Course in Elmont, New York. There have been 13 Triple Crown winners, most recently Justify in 2018.

Watch live: How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the race, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby on today?

When: 6:57 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

What channel is the 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kentucky Derby horses, latest odds

Odds according to CBS Sports:

Dornoch (20-1) Sierra Leone (3-1) Mystik Dan (20-1) Catching Freedom (8-1) Catalytic (30-1) Just Steel (20-1) Honor Marie (20-1) Just a Touch (10-1) Encino (SCRATCHED) T O Password (30-1) Forever Young (10-1) Track Phantom (20-1) West Saratoga (50-1) Endlessly (30-1) Domestic Product (30-1) Grand Mo the First (50-1) Fierceness (5-2) Stronghold (20-1) Resilience (20-1) Society Man (50-1) Epic Ride (30-1)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Kentucky Derby 2024: How to watch on TV, stream, horses, betting odds