Kentucky Derby 2024: A look at the 14 horses with Florida ties
The 2024 Kentucky Derby is set to run Saturday evening, and there will be plenty of Florida influence.
It's no big surprise. The Ocala Breeders' Sales are among the biggest in the country for horse owners. There are world-class farms across the state, from Marion County to Payson Park in Martin County. Two races, the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar, are feeders to the annual Run for the Roses.
There are 14 horses with ties to Florida running in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a quick look at them:
Dornoch
Position: 1
Trained by: Raul Reyes at King's Equine in Ocala
Sierra Leone
Position: 2
Trains at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown. Previously trained at Scanlon Training and Sales at Oak Ridge Training Center near Ocala.
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, born in Davie
Mystik Dan
Position: 3
Early schooling: Silverleaf Hills Training Center in Ocala
Catching Freedom
Position: 4
Trained at: Abracadabra Farms in Ocala
Catalytic
Position: 5
Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George Isaacs, all of Ocala
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr., based at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Florida Derby 2024 finish: Second
Just a Touch
Position: 8
Ocala Breeders' Sales history: Bought at auction April 28, 2023, for $3,000
Forever Young
Position: 11
Lineage: Grandsire is Congrats, who is pensioned at Persaud Legacy Farms in Marion County
Track Phantom
Position: 12
Owner: Breezy Hall LLC's Mike Hall, Ocala farm owner and member of Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association board of directors
Endlessly
Position: 14
Prepped at: Abracadabra Farms in Ocala
Domestic Product
Position: 15
Tampa Bay Derby 2024 finish: First
Trained at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown
Grand Mo the First
Position: 16
Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., previous leading trainer at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach
Jockey: Emisael Jamarillo, moved from Venezuela to South Florida in 2015
Schooled by: Keifer Rengifo at Golden Rock Thoroughbreds in Citra
Florida Derby 2024 finish: Third
Fierceness
Position: 17
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, whose father, JJ Pletcher, has a training center in Ocala, and whose mother, Joan Pletcher, sells high-end horse farms
Early training: Ocala Stud Farm
Florida Derby 2024 finish: First
Resilience
Position: 19
Trains at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown
Jockey: Junior Alvarado, who got his start in South Florida in 2007
Society Man
Position: 20
Trained by: Grade One Investments at Two Springs Farms in Micanopy
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Kentucky Derby horses with Florida connections