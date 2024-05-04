Advertisement

Kentucky Derby 2024: A look at the 14 horses with Florida ties

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
The 2024 Kentucky Derby is set to run Saturday evening, and there will be plenty of Florida influence.

It's no big surprise. The Ocala Breeders' Sales are among the biggest in the country for horse owners. There are world-class farms across the state, from Marion County to Payson Park in Martin County. Two races, the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar, are feeders to the annual Run for the Roses.

There are 14 horses with ties to Florida running in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a quick look at them:

Dornoch

Trainer Danny Gargan watches as Kentucky Derby 150 contender Dornoch is bathed outside Gargan's stable at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Gargan is a Louisville native. Jockey Luis Saez is slated to ride Dornoch.
Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone sticks his tongue out as he is cleaned after morning training on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Churchill Downs.
Mystik Dan

Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. win the Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn Park.
Catching Freedom

Catching Freedom and jockey Flavien Prat win the Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds.
Catalytic

Kentucky Derby contender Catalytic is walked inside his barn before a workout Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 30, 2024.
Just a Touch

  • Position: 8

  • Ocala Breeders' Sales history: Bought at auction April 28, 2023, for $3,000

Forever Young

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Forever Young of Japan works out on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 20, 2024. Trainer is Yoshito Yahagi and jockey is Ryusei Sakai.
Track Phantom

Kentucky Derby horse Track Phantom works out on April 25, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
  • Position: 12

  • Owner: Breezy Hall LLC's Mike Hall, Ocala farm owner and member of Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association board of directors

Endlessly

Kentucky Derby contender Endlessly trains early before daybreak Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Michael McCarthy.
Domestic Product

An exercise rider walks Kentucky Derby contender Domestic Product out of his stall on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Churchill Downs.
Grand Mo the First

Kentucky Derby contender Grand Mo the First gets a shower from a hose after a workout Thursday morning May 2, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
  • Position: 16

  • Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., previous leading trainer at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

  • Jockey: Emisael Jamarillo, moved from Venezuela to South Florida in 2015

  • Schooled by: Keifer Rengifo at Golden Rock Thoroughbreds in Citra

  • Florida Derby 2024 finish: Third

Fierceness

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness works with jockey John Velazquez during a morning workout at Churchill Downs.
  • Position: 17

  • Trainer: Todd Pletcher, whose father, JJ Pletcher, has a training center in Ocala, and whose mother, Joan Pletcher, sells high-end horse farms

  • Early training: Ocala Stud Farm

  • Florida Derby 2024 finish: First

Resilience

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Resilience gallops around the track for a morning practice at Churchill Downs on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Resilience is trained by Bill Mott and owned by Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman.
Society Man

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man gallops around the track at Churchill Downs on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Kentucky Derby horses with Florida connections