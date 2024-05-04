Kentucky Derby 2024: A look at the 14 horses with Florida ties

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is set to run Saturday evening, and there will be plenty of Florida influence.

It's no big surprise. The Ocala Breeders' Sales are among the biggest in the country for horse owners. There are world-class farms across the state, from Marion County to Payson Park in Martin County. Two races, the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach and the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar, are feeders to the annual Run for the Roses.

There are 14 horses with ties to Florida running in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a quick look at them:

Trainer Danny Gargan watches as Kentucky Derby 150 contender Dornoch is bathed outside Gargan's stable at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Gargan is a Louisville native. Jockey Luis Saez is slated to ride Dornoch.

Position: 1

Trained by: Raul Reyes at King's Equine in Ocala

Sierra Leone sticks his tongue out as he is cleaned after morning training on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Churchill Downs.

Position: 2

Trains at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown. Previously trained at Scanlon Training and Sales at Oak Ridge Training Center near Ocala.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, born in Davie

Mystik Dan and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. win the Grade 3 Southwest on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn Park.

Position: 3

Early schooling: Silverleaf Hills Training Center in Ocala

Catching Freedom and jockey Flavien Prat win the Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds.

Position: 4

Trained at: Abracadabra Farms in Ocala

Kentucky Derby contender Catalytic is walked inside his barn before a workout Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 30, 2024.

Position: 5

Owners: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George Isaacs, all of Ocala

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr., based at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Florida Derby 2024 finish: Second

Just a Touch

Position: 8

Ocala Breeders' Sales history: Bought at auction April 28, 2023, for $3,000

Forever Young

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Forever Young of Japan works out on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 20, 2024. Trainer is Yoshito Yahagi and jockey is Ryusei Sakai.

Position: 11

Lineage: Grandsire is Congrats, who is pensioned at Persaud Legacy Farms in Marion County

Kentucky Derby horse Track Phantom works out on April 25, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Position: 12

Owner: Breezy Hall LLC's Mike Hall, Ocala farm owner and member of Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' and Owners' Association board of directors

Kentucky Derby contender Endlessly trains early before daybreak Thursday morning at Churchill Downs April 25, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Michael McCarthy.

Position: 14

Prepped at: Abracadabra Farms in Ocala

An exercise rider walks Kentucky Derby contender Domestic Product out of his stall on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Churchill Downs.

Position: 15

Tampa Bay Derby 2024 finish: First

Trained at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown

Kentucky Derby contender Grand Mo the First gets a shower from a hose after a workout Thursday morning May 2, 2024 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Position: 16

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., previous leading trainer at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach

Jockey: Emisael Jamarillo, moved from Venezuela to South Florida in 2015

Schooled by: Keifer Rengifo at Golden Rock Thoroughbreds in Citra

Florida Derby 2024 finish: Third

Kentucky Derby contender Fierceness works with jockey John Velazquez during a morning workout at Churchill Downs.

Position: 17

Trainer: Todd Pletcher, whose father, JJ Pletcher, has a training center in Ocala, and whose mother, Joan Pletcher, sells high-end horse farms

Early training: Ocala Stud Farm

Florida Derby 2024 finish: First

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Resilience gallops around the track for a morning practice at Churchill Downs on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Resilience is trained by Bill Mott and owned by Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman.

Position: 19

Trains at: Payson Park Thoroughbred Training Center in Indiantown

Jockey: Junior Alvarado, who got his start in South Florida in 2007

Kentucky Derby contender Society Man gallops around the track at Churchill Downs on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Position: 20

Trained by: Grade One Investments at Two Springs Farms in Micanopy

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Kentucky Derby horses with Florida connections