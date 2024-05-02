Kentucky Derby favorites 2024: race time, odds,

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Horses in the Kentucky Derby 2024

Here's a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Horses to watch

Sunland Derby winner Stronghold hopes to break through with a big performance. He followed up the Sunland Derby win with a win in the Santa Anita Derby in California. Stronghold is 20-1 in the morning-line.

Just A Touch is a horse to watch for. Is the son of the 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, has finished as the runner-up in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes and Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes.

At 20-1 odds, Honor Marie was the runner-up in the Louisiana Derby, a length behind Catching Freedom, and is expected to relish the longer 1 ¼-mile distance of the Kentucky Derby.

Sierra Leone is 3-1 in the morning-line and has talented trainer in Chad Brown and very good jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard,

Epic Ride is in the Kentucky Derby field after the scratch of Encino. Enters Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland.

As jockey Sophie Doyle holds him, Kentucky Derby contender Epic Ride gets bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 1, 2024. Trainer is John Ennis. Owner is Welch Racing LLC.

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at the current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

Kentucky Derby post time

The post time is set for 4:57 p.m. MT/5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4. NBC will broadcast the race. There are 14 total races on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The first race is at 8:30 a.m. MST.

Kentucky Derby history

There have been many great moments in the previous 149 Kentucky Derbys. But one that stands out for Borderland fans was the 2009 race, in which Mine That Bird won at odds of 50-1. The Horse's win inspired a movie about it. Mine That Bird, who ran twice at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, was trained by Chip Wolley, and the winning jockey was Calvin Borel.

