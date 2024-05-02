Kentucky Derby favorites 2024: race time, odds,
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Horses in the Kentucky Derby 2024
Here's a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Horses to watch
Sunland Derby winner Stronghold hopes to break through with a big performance. He followed up the Sunland Derby win with a win in the Santa Anita Derby in California. Stronghold is 20-1 in the morning-line.
Just A Touch is a horse to watch for. Is the son of the 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, has finished as the runner-up in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes and Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes.
At 20-1 odds, Honor Marie was the runner-up in the Louisiana Derby, a length behind Catching Freedom, and is expected to relish the longer 1 ¼-mile distance of the Kentucky Derby.
Sierra Leone is 3-1 in the morning-line and has talented trainer in Chad Brown and very good jockey Tyler Gaffalione aboard,
Epic Ride is in the Kentucky Derby field after the scratch of Encino. Enters Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland.
Kentucky Derby 2024 odds
Here is a look at the current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:
PRG #
HORSE
ODDS
1
Dornoch
20-1
2
Sierra Leone
3-1
3
Mystik Dan
20-1
4
Catching Freedom
8-1
5
Catalytic
30-1
6
Just Steel
20-1
7
Honor Marie
20-1
8
Just a Touch
10-1
9
Encino
10
T O Password (JPN)
30-1
11
Forever Young (JPN)
10-1
12
Track Phantom
20-1
13
West Saratoga
50-1
14
Endlessly
30-1
15
Domestic Product
30-1
16
Grand Mo the First
50-1
17
Fierceness
5-2
18
Stronghold
20-1
19
Resilience
20-1
20
Society Man
50-1
21
Epic Ride
30-1
Kentucky Derby post time
The post time is set for 4:57 p.m. MT/5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4. NBC will broadcast the race. There are 14 total races on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The first race is at 8:30 a.m. MST.
Kentucky Derby history
There have been many great moments in the previous 149 Kentucky Derbys. But one that stands out for Borderland fans was the 2009 race, in which Mine That Bird won at odds of 50-1. The Horse's win inspired a movie about it. Mine That Bird, who ran twice at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, was trained by Chip Wolley, and the winning jockey was Calvin Borel.
More: Horse Racing News 2024 Kentucky Derby: Power ranking every horse in the field based on odds
Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Kentucky Derby predictions: Horses to watch at Churchill Downs