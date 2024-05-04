Kentucky Derby 2024: How to Watch The 150th Horse-Racing Event Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s derby time! The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby features 20 horses and jockeys participating in the first race of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

At a Glance: How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 Online

WATCH The Kentucky Derby ON PEACOCK

The horse-racing event takes place on Saturday, May 4, with a post time for the main event at 3:57 p.m. PT/6:57 p.m. ET. However, coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the Kentucky Derby with and without a cable subscription, including options to watch the horse-racing event for free.

How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 Without Cable

Since Kentucky Derby 2024 broadcasts on NBC, it can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable alternatives — like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling — some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch it online for free.

Kentucky Derby 2024: How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Peacock

Starting at $5.99 per month

Get Peacock

If you want to watch the Kentucky Derby, the horse-racing event is available to stream at home on Peacock.



Not a Peacock subscriber? You can sign up for just $5.99 per month, or $59.99 for an annual subscription for the ad-supported plan — an 18 percent savings. To go ad-free, a subscription goes for $11.99 per month, or $119.99 yearly for nearly 20 percent off an annual subscription.



Aside from Kentucky Derby, you’ll also get access to originals like Apples Never Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit movies like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Night Swim and others; live sports and entertainment from NBC Sports and WWE; and more than 50 “always-on” streaming channels.

Kentucky Derby 2024: How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv free trial

Watch the Kentucky Derby on DirecTV Stream. The cable alternative’s packages offer NBC, along with more than 90 other channels — such as ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, ESPN and much more.



The streamer also has a free five-day trial available, but that’s more than enough time to watch the Kentucky Derby. Afterward, you can either cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the entry-level entertainment package. Other plans offer more than 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $74.99 to $149.99 per month for the first 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 afterward, respectively).

Kentucky Derby 2024: How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

Watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC, as well as more than 198 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo — which starts at $79.99 per month.



In addition, other packages offer 267 channels for the Elite package for $89.99 per month, along with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K quality for the Premiere package for $99.99 monthly. The online TV streaming service also offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC online for free during that time.

Kentucky Derby 2024: How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

To watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 other live channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Food Network and more — starting at $76.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

Kentucky Derby 2024: How To Stream It Online, Pricing, Availability

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling might be a good fit to watch the Kentucky Derby on NBC — and the live TV streaming service is on sale for $10 off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, which includes NBC, you can begin watching for $35 for your first month (reg. $45 per month).



Additionally, Sling Blue also has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Network, National Geographic and other channels.

How to Watch Kentucky Derby 2024 With Cable

The 150th Kentucky Derby broadcasts on NBC. You can watch through your cable TV provider; on NBCSports.com or NBC Sports mobile apps with your cable TV account login.

Where to Buy Kentucky Derby 2024 Tickets Online

Want to attend the Kentucky Derby in person? Last-minute tickets are available at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, Ticketmaster and GameTime, prices depend on where you’d like to sit at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. For more info, visit KentuckyDerby.com.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets.

Buy Kentucky Derby Tickets at Vivid Seats

Best of The Hollywood Reporter