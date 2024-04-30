Kentucky Derby 2024: Time, date, TV, streaming and how to watch event
The post draw for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the crucial event that determines the starting positions for each horse, has been announced. The 150th annual races will take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Several potential contenders, each with their own unique strengths, have already captured the eye of spectators. Among them is Forever Young, a Japanese horse trained by internationally-renowned horseman Yoshito Yahagi, who enters the race week with an undefeated record through the past five races. A Japanese horse has never won the Kentucky Derby but this year could be the first.
One of the most popular contenders among fans is Fierceness, whose team of skilled trainers and jockey will be aiming for a win from the No. 17 post. Fierceness' jockey, John Velazquez, is a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, having won in 2011, 2017, and 2020, and is currently favored to lead the pack.
Last year's winner, Mage, defied the odds with a 15-1 long shot victory, serving as a stark reminder that in the Kentucky Derby, anything can happen.
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, time and How to watch 150th Run for the Roses