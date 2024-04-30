Kentucky Derby 2024: Time, date, TV, streaming and how to watch event

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Forever Young runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The post draw for the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the crucial event that determines the starting positions for each horse, has been announced. The 150th annual races will take place on May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Several potential contenders, each with their own unique strengths, have already captured the eye of spectators. Among them is Forever Young, a Japanese horse trained by internationally-renowned horseman Yoshito Yahagi, who enters the race week with an undefeated record through the past five races. A Japanese horse has never won the Kentucky Derby but this year could be the first.

One of the most popular contenders among fans is Fierceness, whose team of skilled trainers and jockey will be aiming for a win from the No. 17 post. Fierceness' jockey, John Velazquez, is a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, having won in 2011, 2017, and 2020, and is currently favored to lead the pack.

Last year's winner, Mage, defied the odds with a 15-1 long shot victory, serving as a stark reminder that in the Kentucky Derby, anything can happen.

More: Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time : 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, time and How to watch 150th Run for the Roses