Kentucky Derby 2024 stream: Time, streaming and how to watch on your phone

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Kentucky Derby contender West Saratoga, currently at 30-1 odds, works the track with exercise rider Donte Lowery at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Monday morning April 29, 2024.
Kentucky Derby contender West Saratoga, currently at 30-1 odds, works the track with exercise rider Donte Lowery at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Monday morning April 29, 2024.

The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, a momentous occasion in the world of horse racing, has arrived. All eyes are on the 20 horses competing in the traditional Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

With the post-draw determining the position of each competitor, the horse trainer and jockey are now in a strategic position. They can develop a game plan that maximizes the horse's strengths and exploits the weaknesses of their rivals.

As we witnessed in last year's race, the underdog Mage, a horse that had only one win in three career starts, defied all odds to claim victory in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This unexpected result is a testament to the unpredictability of the race.

Here is the information you need to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone.

How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone

  • Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

  • TV Network: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

2024 Kentucky Derby Field: horses, trainer and jockeys

Post

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

