Kentucky Derby 2024 stream: Time, streaming and how to watch on your phone

Kentucky Derby contender West Saratoga, currently at 30-1 odds, works the track with exercise rider Donte Lowery at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Monday morning April 29, 2024.

The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, a momentous occasion in the world of horse racing, has arrived. All eyes are on the 20 horses competing in the traditional Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

With the post-draw determining the position of each competitor, the horse trainer and jockey are now in a strategic position. They can develop a game plan that maximizes the horse's strengths and exploits the weaknesses of their rivals.

As we witnessed in last year's race, the underdog Mage, a horse that had only one win in three career starts, defied all odds to claim victory in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This unexpected result is a testament to the unpredictability of the race.

Here is the information you need to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone.

More: Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time : 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

2024 Kentucky Derby Field: horses, trainer and jockeys

Post Horse Trainer Jockey 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone