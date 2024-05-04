Kentucky Derby 2024 stream: Time, streaming and how to watch on your phone
The 150th annual Kentucky Derby, a momentous occasion in the world of horse racing, has arrived. All eyes are on the 20 horses competing in the traditional Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
With the post-draw determining the position of each competitor, the horse trainer and jockey are now in a strategic position. They can develop a game plan that maximizes the horse's strengths and exploits the weaknesses of their rivals.
As we witnessed in last year's race, the underdog Mage, a horse that had only one win in three career starts, defied all odds to claim victory in the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This unexpected result is a testament to the unpredictability of the race.
Here is the information you need to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone.
How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on your phone
Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV Network: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
How to watch: Catch the Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription
2024 Kentucky Derby Field: horses, trainer and jockeys
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
