Kentucky center transfer Aaron Bradshaw commits to Ohio State

Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw shared on Monday that he has officially committed to the Ohio State men's basketball team.

The 7-1, 225-pound Bradshaw, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and played one season with the Wildcats, made his commitment while on an official visit during the weekend.

Listed as a center, Bradshaw is viewed as a player who can and will play alongside returning starter Felix Okpara and also spend time at the center position. ESPN ranks him as the No. 36 transfer and CBS Sports ranks him at No. 45.

Kentucky Wildcats forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) celebrates his three pointer during their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Rupp Arena.

"The 7-footer can step out and hit 3-pointers and is more mobile as a perimeter defender than most college centers," CBS' David Cobb wrote.

Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds during his freshman year. He missed the start of the season with a foot injury but was a five-star prospect, the No. 1 center and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.com.

Bradshaw is the highest-rated player to play for Ohio State since Jared Sullinger was the No. 3 national recruit in the 2010 class. He announced his commitment with a post to his personal Instagram page featuring a graphic that featured the logo for THE Foundation, Ohio State's primary collective that works with the men's basketball program, and the caption, "Buckeye Nation, I'm all in."

He is the second player to transfer into Ohio State since the season’s end, joining Meechie Johnson from South Carolina. ESPN ranks Johnson as the No. 37 transfer. The Buckeyes have two available roster spots remaining.

Ohio State also hosted Matt Allocco, a Princeton graduate transfer guard, on an official visit during the weekend.

Feb 27, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Aaron Bradshaw (2) dunks during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

