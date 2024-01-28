Kentucky basketball gets down in mud with Arkansas in SEC game, finally wins ugly

Two criticisms have hounded Kentucky since the season tipped off, each directly correlated to the other.

One: Its defense is dreadful.

Two: As majestic and striking as its high-flying offense can be, it hasn’t proven it can win when points are hard to come by.

UK turned both those appraisals on their ears Saturday, as it overcame offensive struggles to win a rockfight on the road against Arkansas, 63-57, at Bud Walton Arena.

The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC) entered Saturday as the nation’s most explosive offense, averaging 89.9 points per game. And they had put at least 81 on the board 16 times in 18 outings. But the two contests in which they failed to eclipse 81, they were 0-2. (Kentucky lost to UNC Wilmington, 80-73, at home last month. And it scored a season-low 62 in a 17-point loss at South Carolina on Tuesday.)

Conversely, the Wildcats’ defense had barely stopped a soul this season. Especially since SEC play began. UK gave up at least 77 points in all six conference matchups prior to Saturday. But it confounded Arkansas (10-10, 1-6) for 40 minutes, sending the hosts to their sixth loss in seven league games in 2023-24.

That Kentucky even managed to score 63 is a minor miracle given how it started. The Wildcats missed 16 of their first 17 shots and 18 of their first 21. But they finished the first half with a flourish, sinking six of their final attempts to trail by two points (26-24) at intermission.

UK didn’t take its first lead until 12:54 remained: Freshman guard Reed Sheppard poked away the ball for a steal and slammed it home to give the visitors a 38-37 advantage.

With this week’s two-game road swing over, Kentucky returns to Lexington for its next two matchups. It begins with Florida on Wednesday, followed by border-state rival Tennessee on Feb. 3.

UK’s game versus Florida will tip off at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena. It will be the second contest of a home-and-home series, as the Wildcats rallied to knock off the Gators, 87-85, in Gainesville, Florida, on Jan. 6.

Wednesday’s game will air nationally on ESPN.

