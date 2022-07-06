Kenny Moore ranked 6th among slot defenders by Touchdown Wire

While some websites see Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II as the best slot defender in the NFL, our friends over at Touchdown Wire didn’t quite see it that way.

Releasing their ranking of the top slot defenders in the NFL, Moore came in at No. 6 overall at the position. Ahead of him on the list included Tyrann Mathieu, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Jourdan Lewis, Kyle Dugger and David Long Jr.

While Mathieu, Gardner-Johnson, and Dugger are all considered safeties as their primary position, Lewis and Long Jr. are the two cornerbacks ahead of Moore on the list.

The Colts defense upgraded several spots on paper this offseason, including the cornerback position thanks to the addition of Stephon Gilmore. While Moore could hold out of training camp due to contract issues, that duo could turn out to be a strong one when both players are on the field.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Moore’s contract situation because the Colts certainly need him on the field.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' DeForest Buckner ranked 4th among NFL DTs Adding QB Matt Ryan named Colts' best offseason move Colts' Jelani Woods named deep sleeper in fantasy football

List