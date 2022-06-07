Kendrick Bourne absent, Jakobi Meyers limited for Day 1 of Patriots minicamp

Breaking News:

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
The New England Patriots had a handful of limited participants during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, the first on-field session of the three-day mandatory camp. Receiver Jakobi Meyers, tackle Trent Brown, center David Andrews, cornerback Marcus Jones, running back James White and tight end Hunter Henry were among the Patriots who did not fully participate in the practice.

With Brown jumping in and out of play on a limited basis, the Patriots plugged in tackle Yodny Cajuste on the left side. Isaiah Wynn worked exclusively at right tackle, a shift for him. Receiver Tre Nixon spent most of the time filling in for Meyers in the slot with the first team. And without White or Henry, running back J.J. Taylor and tight end Jonnu Smith saw increased workloads.

Here’s who was absent.

Absent

Nick Folk
Quinn Nordin
Kendrick Bourne
Andrew Stueber
Chasen Hines

The team gets back on the field on Wednesday at roughly 11:30 a.m.

List

Instant observations from Day 1 of Patriots minicamp

