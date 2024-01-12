Ken Weyand: Mystery golfer with links to Michael Jordan who is 37 shots off Rory McIlroy in Dubai

Ken Weyand sits dead last after two rounds at the Dubai Invitational - Getty Images/Alex Burstow

The unknown invitee walked off the last green having just made his first birdie of the tournament - and then refused to talk.

At 27-over - courtesy of an 87 and 82 - Ken Weyand is 37 shots behind the leader, Rory McIlroy, and was evidently in no mood for discussion.

Except it apparently was not the American’s poor golf - in relative terms, of course - that was the problem. It was the criticisms levelled on social media on Thursday night after his 16-over first round of this £2 million Dubai Invitational, the year’s opening tournament of the DP World Tour.

But then, those barbs were inevitable. Weyand is a 54-year-old club pro without any world ranking, who has never before played in any Tour event on either side of the Atlantic. Put simply Weyand is here - and guaranteed at least £6,500 even if he finishes last - just because he is a friend and employee of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The bizarre scenario was ripe for ridicule and so stepped forward Eddie Pepperell, the multiple Tour-winner with his juicy take. “Limited field of only 60 pros, and old Ken Weyand gets an invite and then does this,” Pepperell posted on X. “I don’t care if he’s Ken from Barbie - it shouldn’t happen.”

The comments inevitably racked up and Weyand was seemingly not impressed. Hence the silence. But his playing partner of the first two days was gallantly prepared to speak.

Somehow, Richard Mansell managed to shoot a 70-69 to stand in the top 20, despite all this chaos going on around him. Not only did he have to contend with Weyand’s mish-mash of 16 pars, 11 bogeys, seven double-bogeys and a triple-bogey in 36 holes, but in this event there are also amateur partners in the fourball.

Although to Mansell, at times it must have been difficult to tell which was which.

“Yeah, it’s been a tricky few days and I’d be lying if I said that it wasn’t distracting,” Mansell said. “Look, I saw what Eddie posted and I’ve read a few more comments and I can understand where they’re coming from. But the way I look at it is that without the sponsor, this tournament doesn’t happen. So for their special two invites, or whatever they got this week, they can invite who they want, I suppose. That’s golf. I do feel for Matty Jordan, though.”

Jordan - the Liverpudlian who made such a splash at the Open last year - was the first reserve. The 27-year-old will console himself in the knowledge that Weyand is hardly the first wacky invite - and in a sport where the sponsors are indulged more than any other, he will certainly not be the last.

Famously Stefan Langer, Berhand’s son, played in the Dutch Open in 2011 and fired a 98. Indeed, there is a rich history on the tours of unworthy invites and usually, they are famous sportsmen.

At the Tallahassee Open in 1974, Mike Reasor managed to card one of golf’s highest ever four round totals on record in a professional event after being forced to play one handed for his final two rounds.

The professional was left with torn rib cartilage, damaged knee ligaments, and a dislocated left shoulder after he fell off a horse during a ride in between his second and third rounds. In today’s era, Reasor would have withdrawn but back then players had to finish all four rounds in order to be able to skip a pre-qualifier for next week’s Tour event so Reasor tucked his arm into his belt and proceeded to hack it around one handed in which he hit just a five-iron, two wedges and a putter across the two rounds. He carded a 124 and 114 to finish dead last at 93 over but missed the next event anyway due to not recovering from his injuries in time.

But this might be the first time a pal of legend has got the nod. Earlier in the week, a Tour source told Telegraph Sport that originally Weyland received the golden ticket because Jordan - he of The Last Dance - had agreed to play and wanted the PGA pro who runs his exclusive Grove XXIII course in South Florida to also have the chance.

Alas, Jordan could not make it. But the Weyand invite was honoured, because Abdullah Naboodah, the head of the sponsors, is also a friend of this mysterious character who finished tied 9th in the Utah PGA Spring Championship in 2011.

No doubt, Weyand has more prestigious entries on his CV, but unless he talks we might never know. And he still has two rounds to face the microphone.

There is not a cut here, so Weyand gets to go again on Saturday. This time he is partnered with Jens Dantop, the Swede who is second last. Weyand has 17 shots to make up on his rival.

To be fair, McIlroy - who incidentally, as a Jupiter resident, is also a member of Grove XXIII - is probably out of sight on 10-under. And but for a quadruple bogey on the eighth in his 70, he would yet further clear. He is two ahead of Dane Jeff Winther and German Yannick Paul, with his Ryder Cup partner Tommy Fleetwood in a group one further behind.

