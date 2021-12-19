Kemba Walker: ‘I have a lot to give still’

Following the loss in Boston, a reporter asked Walker if he wants to stay in New York, his hometown, considering he might return to the end of the bench once the Knicks get healthy. Walker cleared his throat before responding. “I want to play,” he said. “I don’t know. So it is what it is. I don’t know what the future holds. I do feel like I have a lot to give still. ”

Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Fred Katz @FredKatz

“I hate it. I want to play.”

Kemba Walker has accepted his new role gracefully, but that doesn’t mean any of the last three weeks have been familiar for him.

Story on Walker and what’s next after a 29-point emergency start: https://t.co/PaHhlu1NSI pic.twitter.com/cfPByRmlGY – 1:03 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I knew they wanted to come at me, and I wanted to go at them as well. Those are my brothers, man. Love those dudes.”

This was Kemba Walker’s night & a crunch time duel against his Celtics bros was in store. But then he made the sacrifice he always does.

theathletic.com/3024926/2021/1… – 12:15 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Was Kemba Walker’s 29-point performance enough to get him back in Knicks’ rotation? Thibodeau noncommittal …

cbssports.com/nba/news/was-k… – 11:59 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Kemba Walker was having the kind of quarter Celtics fans envisioned when he came to Boston, except now he plays for the Knicks.

But a fiery timeout and Josh Richardson’s surge saved the Celtics from another puzzling loss.

bostonglobe.com/2021/12/18/spo… – 11:51 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba Walker makes a statement on the court and after as Knicks lose to Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 11:30 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Kemba Walker’s surprising heroics not enough as #Knicks fall to #Celtics. Afterward, waffles about future nypost.com/2021/12/18/kem… – 11:13 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kemba Walker clearly doesn’t want to stay in New York if he’s not playing. He also didn’t agree with Thibodeau telling him to foul on purpose when he already had five fouls. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:42 PM

Story continues

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker, when asked if he wants to remain in New York after tonight’s loss:

“I want to play,” Walker said. I don’t know. So it is what it is.

“I don’t know what the future holds, you know? I do feel like I have a lot to give still. I don’t know. That’s up to these guys.” – 10:32 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker rally Knicks but lose to Celtics newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:26 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Evan Fournier on Kemba Walker: “He’s just a big-time professional. That’s all I can say. Great guy.” – 10:22 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Evan Fournier on Kemba Walker’s 29-point night: “It was nice to see him smiling again.” – 10:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fournier: “I was happy to see (Kemba) smiling again.” – 10:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Evan Fournier on Kemba Walker’s performance: “It shows the kind of person he is … it was nice to see him smile again.” – 10:20 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Kemba Walker: “Smart, JB and JT, those are like — man, we still talk all the time. Those are my brothers. Those are my brothers.”

Smart went to his sister’s wedding, and Tatum was supposed to go but had Team USA duty. – 10:16 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba said all the right things about supporting his team and doing what is needed, but he also made it very clear he does not want to sit on the bench – more than he wants to be home in NY. – 10:13 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Not surprising, but listening to Kemba Walker he clearly feels disrespected by Tom Thibodeau. – 10:03 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kemba Walker asked if he wants to stay in New York, responds “I want to play.” Walker went for 29 points tonight, his first action since Nov. 26. – 9:59 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker admits it’s been a “rough couple years” with injuries he’s dealt with, but that everyone goes through tough times. “I’ve had a great career thus far, and a lot of things have gone my way. It’s a tough time right now … [but] I feel like I’m built for any situation.” – 9:59 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba, asked if he wants to stay in NY: “I want to play.” – 9:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba Walker said he felt great to be back in Boston. Said he appreciated the cheers from Celtics fans. Loved seeing Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum. Called those guys his brothers. – 9:56 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba Walker said the #Celtics players ” are his brothers.” said Marcus Smart attended Walker’s sister’s wedding. #Knicks – 9:55 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker said it felt great to be back here in Boston. Said he really appreciated the ovation from the fans before the game, and that it was nice to see former teammates like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart tonight, as well. – 9:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba Walker on not playing: “I hate it. I want to play.” – 9:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kemba Walker: “I know I should be playing.” – 9:54 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba Walker: “I hate (the situation). I want to play.” #Knicks #Celtics – 9:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kemba Walker made a statement to the eulogists: Show me some respect. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:44 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Kemba Walker’s surprising heroics not enough as #Knicks fall to #Celtics nypost.com/2021/12/18/kem… – 9:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kemba Walker played his first game since November tonight:

29 PTS

8-20 FG

5-11 3P

He had the highest +/- on the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/aezVAzsJzr – 9:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final score: Celtics 114, Knicks 107. Former Celtics Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker finished with 32 and 29 points, respectively, it was 27 points off the bench from Josh Richardson that ultimately saved Boston and earned the Celtics a second win in three games. – 9:22 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics beat Knicks 114-107.

–Josh Richardson season-high 27 points

–Jayson Tatum 25 points, 9 rebounds

–Kemba Walker scored 29 in return to Garden but fouls out. – 9:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba fouling out because he gave a foul with Fournier hurt is actually a brutal blow for the Knicks tonight. He’s been great for them. – 9:19 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

You can believe whatever you want about the decision to bench Kemba Walker. There are legitimate arguments on both sides. But it’s undeniably impressive how someone of his stature has handled this with so little ego, supporting teammates to this degree and staying this ready. – 9:19 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

can’t think of anything more on brand for kemba walker than being willing to give the take foul to stop the play for an injured teammate even though it means he fouls out and doesn’t get to close out his revenge game in Boston – 9:17 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow

You know what is making this super frustrating quarantine easier right now? Kemba Walker’s game tonight. What a pro. 💪🏽 – 9:17 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kemba Walker has fouled out with 2:06 to go and the Knicks down five. His final line in his first game since Nov. 26:

29 points

6 rebounds

3 assists

8-20 FGs

5-11 3Ps

+5 – 9:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

weird sequence there when Fournier turned an ankle on his shot and everyone then just stopped but there was no call. Then Kemba fouls to stop the game w/Fournier hurt & it’s his 6th foul. AND THEN Fournier stays in the game – 9:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba fouls out with 29 points, but none in the fourth quarter. #Celtics #Knicks – 9:16 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker has fouled out with 2 minutes to go and the Knicks trailing 109-104. He finished with 29 points, but didn’t score here in the fourth quarter. – 9:16 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Poor Kemba just gave a foul since Fournier rolled his ankle and he didn’t realize he had five. That’s brutal. – 9:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Josh Richardson has picked up in the fourth quarter where Kemba Walker left off in the third. – 9:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Live look at Kemba Walker in Boston tonight: pic.twitter.com/ZuaB84B71K – 8:58 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kemba keeps shooting like this he’s gonna test positive for COVID before the fourth quarter. – 8:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks outscored the Celtics 41-24 in the third quarter behind 28 points from the former Celtics – 17 for Kemba Walker and 11 for Evan Fournier – to take an 88-86 lead heading into the fourth. – 8:52 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Let’s go live to Kemba for a comment:

pic.twitter.com/4nhC0PwMJo – 8:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics gave up 41 points in the 3rd quarter. Kemba Walker (17) and Evan Fournier (11) outscored the Celtics 28-24 in the quarter – 8:52 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thru 3 quarters:

Kemba and Fournier:

57 points (19-of-36 shooting)

9 made 3-pointers (9-of-18)

The rest of the Knicks combined:

31 points (8-of-26)

3 made 3-pointers – 8:51 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

We still have more than a quarter of play left and Kemba Walker (29 points) already has a season-high in points scored. – 8:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kemba gonna get lots of attention, but this is a revenge game for another guy, too, and that guy has 28 points right now and we’re still in the third quarter and I’m afraid to say his name because Knicks fans get so angry at the mention of him but he’s playing well – 8:46 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

I thought they said Kemba was cooked. pic.twitter.com/pQJvbIBKYq – 8:44 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

I love when a player is called upon for an opportunity and they’re ready.

Good for Kemba! I’ve even found myself rooting for him in this game. – 8:44 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Third quarter score:

Kemba Walker 17

Boston Celtics 9 – 8:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba vs Freedom in drop coverage is about as big a mismatch as there is in the NBA. – 8:41 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba about to attempt his 10th free throw in less than three quarters. #Knicks #Celtics – 8:41 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I’m not in Boston but on TV it sure looks like Kemba Walker has at least twice looked at Thibodeau after nailing shots. – 8:40 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Kemba is snapping. Good for him, man – 8:39 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

So far in this third quarter:

Kemba Walker 15, Celtics 9. – 8:39 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Lol Kemba just having a party – 8:39 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Kemba on his way back to the bench walking past Thibs pic.twitter.com/XHABwh5xTk – 8:35 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Kemba Walker has 24 points now. It’s only the third time this season in which he has scored 20 or more points, and first time since Nov. 12. – 8:34 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Kemba Walker plays well on 3 weeks rest. Brilliant strategy by the Knicks. Next game: Jan. 8. – 8:34 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Tonight is proving what was already obvious: The Knicks weren’t better when they benched Kemba Walker and he’s showing that tonight. – 8:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

There were a few reasons why Kemba left the lineup, but one of them was his on/offs. The Knicks were getting swallowed up when he was on the court. It’s something that makes this run, let by Walker going off from 3 right now, so much more notable.

23-5 NYK run & now they lead. – 8:33 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Talk yo shit, Kemba! – 8:33 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba with two straight three’s – this one a pullup on a break – and it’s 70-67 Knicks, first lead of the game. Walker is up to 24 points. Fournier has 23. The rest of the Knicks have 23. – 8:33 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker buries a 3-pointer on the break to give the Knicks their first lead of the game, and celebrates as Ime Udoka calls timeout. Walker leads all scorers with 24 points, and has 12 of them during this 23-5 run to start the second half for New York. – 8:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

This Kemba Walker guy might deserve a spot in the regular rotation. – 8:32 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba now has 24 points in 24 minutes and #Knicks lead by 3. You just knew this would happen. #Celtics – 8:32 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Kemba. – 8:32 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kemba Walker revenge game activated. He’s got a game-high 24 points after not playing for nearly a month. – 8:32 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Kemba’s getting revenge on two teams at once – 8:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba Walker hasn’t played in nearly a month and he has 18 points tonight. – 8:32 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Knicks have come alive in this second half. Down 15 at half, they’ve gone on a 12-2 run in the opening four minutes to make it 64-59 – with all 12 points coming from Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker. – 8:27 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Fournier 3 — C’s possession with OK ball movement until Tatum dribbled out the clocked and fired an airball — Kemba Walker 3… Ime Udoka timeout 1:30 in the 3rd quarter – 8:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba the only one out early. pic.twitter.com/hY8wgidoFd – 8:14 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks down 62-47 at the half.

Kemba has 12 points and 5 boards but is just 3-for-11 from the floor and has been taken advantage of defensively.

Fournier with 17 points in 7-of-13

The lack of a bench due to Covid has really hurt NY. The Knicks have zero bench points at half. – 8:08 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime here in Boston, with the Celtics leading 62-47. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have 16 and 15, respectively, to lead Boston, while only four players have scored for New York: Evan Fournier (17), Kemba Walker (12), Alec Burks and Julius Randle (9 each). – 8:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It took until Julius Randle hit that last 3-pointer for someone besides Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Alec Burks to score for the Knicks. Still, they’ve managed to hang around in this game despite shooting just 10-for-29 so far, as Boston has gone cold to start the second. – 7:49 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Kemba Walker: 5 points, 2-4 shooting

Rest of the Knicks: 9 pts, 3-11 shooting – 7:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With the Knicks shorthanded and Kemba Walker in early foul trouble. Wayne Selden gets into his second game of the season. – 7:21 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Wayne Selden enters for Kemba Walker, who picked up two early fouls. – 7:18 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Two quick fouls on Kemba in his first four minutes. – 7:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kemba hadn’t scored in nearly a month and he has 5 points already. – 7:14 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Kemba Walker’s first points since Nov. 26. – 7:13 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba gets a technical free throw for a defensive three-second violation, misses it. Then feeds Randle who throws up an airball from 3. Good start, good start. – 7:12 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Celtics immediately attack Kemba Walker with a pick-and-roll, good for a Tatum three. – 7:12 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Just a little reminder as Kemba Walker gets the start after 10 games at the end of the bench, there is precedent for heroics. .newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:10 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba giving pounds to all of the staff on the #Celtics scorer’s table. #Knicks – 7:10 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Nice round of applause for Kemba Walker as he is introduced. #Celtics #Knicks – 7:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker, making his first start in several weeks, gets introduced last and gets a big ovation from the fans here in Boston. Walker spent the past two seasons here before being traded, along with a first round pick, for Al Horford this summer. – 7:06 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Nice cheer from the Garden for Kemba Walker as he’s introduced last with Knicks starters. – 7:06 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Kemba getting the start in Boston! pic.twitter.com/n2SV7O9YPe – 6:56 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

“It looks like 10 Knicks would have to be in COVID-19 protocol for the Knicks coach to put Kemba Walker in a game.” – Marc Berman, Dec. 12th…..The Post regrets the error. Took 6 Covid-19 protocols plus Derrick Rose ankle sprain. – 6:54 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kemba Walker will start tonight for the Knicks in his first game back in Boston since being traded away this summer. Walker hasn’t played the past nine games, since being benched before the Knicks lost to the Nets on November 30. Since making that switch, the Knicks are 2-7. – 6:34 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

Alec Burks

Julius Randle

Nerlens Noel – 6:30 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Kemba Walker will start with Derrick Rose out with ankle. Walker had nine straight DNP-CDs. – 6:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kemba Walker will start for the #Knicks tonight against the #Celtics. Derrick Rose is OUT. – 6:30 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Derrick Rose (ankle) is out tonight and Kemba Walker is starting vs. BOS – 6:30 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Derrick Rose is out, Knicks say. Kemba Walker starting. – 6:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Knicks announce Derrick Rose is out – Kemba Walker is starting. – 6:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

The exact answer when I asked Thibs if Kemba could be used tonight: “Yup, yup, yup, yup.” So the possibility is “yup.” If Rose is available I would guess that it goes down at least one yup. – 5:55 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Sunday Knicks column: Julius Randle may have to put Knicks on his shoulders; Kemba questions? newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 5:49 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Sounds like Kemba Walker is going to play. Thibodeau said definitely looking at him as option. Could start if Derrick Rose is out. “They’re working on him,” Thibs said of Rose. – 5:33 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Thibodeau said Derrick Rose is a gametime decision and he would consider playing Kemba Walker against his former team tonight. #Knicks #Celtics. – 5:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Tom Thibodeau on whether he could potentially use Kemba Walker tonight: “Yup.” – 5:31 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is someone he could use tonight. – 5:31 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Thibs: “Hey, Kemba, old pal… you know I was just playin’ right?”

*nervous laugh*

“yeah, so um yeah I’m gonna need you for 48 minutes tonight, buddy” – 11:06 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks in health and safety protocols:

Immanuel Quickley

Obi Toppin

RJ Barrett

Kevin Knox

Quentin Grimes

And now, Miles McBride

If Derrick Rose, who hurt his ankle Thursday and is questionable for tonight, doesn’t play in Boston, Alec Burks & Kemba Walker are only two PGs. – 10:59 AM

More on this storyline

One source believes locker-room leadership has started to become an issue. Randle is not a born leader, self-admittedly the quiet type, as is Derrick Rose. Other leadership candidates would be hard-pressed to be the team’s motivational speaker: Kemba Walker, banished from the rotation; Evan Fournier, the struggling French newcomer not known as an orator; Taj Gibson currently out of the playing mix. It’s up to Randle to lift this group out of the doldrums and one source said the forward can occasionally be a loner in the locker room. Randle, for certain, is moody with the media. -via New York Post / December 12, 2021

“When you look at the team, there really isn’t an outspoken leader,’’ one NBA source said. “You look at every team in the NBA, they have an outspoken leader. Is there an outspoken leader or is everyone being too respectful to each other and not wanting to voice their opinion?’’ Tom Thibodeau isn’t shy about voicing his opinion on anything but sometimes a winning group needs more than the head coach in the players’ ears. Thibodeau actually prefers leadership by example more than speeches from his core players. “We want a team of leaders,’’ Thibodeau said after Saturday’s practice. -via New York Post / December 12, 2021

Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau said in his postgame press conference that “there may be more changes coming,” but he did not specify what. Doesn’t necessarily mean lineup changes. Could mean schematic stuff, too. But it’s something to watch for. -via Twitter @FredKatz / December 4, 2021