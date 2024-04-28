'We have to keep going until the last day'

Bruce Anderson says Livingston have been unlucky this season but insists they will keep fighting as relegation looms.

The striker, who is set to exit this summer, was on the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Ross County that kept Livi's slender survival hopes alive.

“Its been a difficult season and a lot has gone on," Anderson said.

"Luck has been a big part and there have been a lot of games when we haven’t had any luck. We have four games left to give it a go and try and enjoy it.

“I think there has always got to be [belief] until you are mathematically down. The manager has driven that into us that we have to keep going until the last day.

"We just want to win as many games as possible and see where that takes us."