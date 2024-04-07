A KC Royals ... winning streak? Michael Wacha & MJ Melendez lead 3rd straight win

Seven hundred twenty-seven days.

It’s been that long since the Kansas City Royals finished a day over .500. They were 2-1 on April 10, 2022, a mark that held up until ... Saturday night.

Kansas City improved to 5-4 — above .500 — with a 3-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

After six scoreless innings, KC’s MJ Melendez broke the tie with a two-run home run off White Sox starter Chris Flexen. KC added another run on a single by a surging Maikel Garcia to take a 3-0 lead by the end of the seventh.

From there, KC’s bullpen held on for the victory.

Take a look back at how the game unfolded...

Quality pitching continues

After a pitchers’ duel on Friday, the pitching excellence continued on Saturday. The two teams had a combined six hits through six innings.

Royals starter Michael Wacha had an excellent outing. He pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs with eight strikeouts. He surrendered only two hits and one walk.

Meanwhile, Flexen exited midway through the seventh inning after surrendering three earned runs and striking out four. His big mistake? He pitched a four-seam 91 mph fastball down the middle, which Melendez crushed for a home run.

Garcia’s RBI-single came off White Sox relief pitcher Jordan Leasure in the seventh inning.

MJ Melendez continues clutch hitting

In Friday’s game, Melendez drove in the game-winning run with a single in the seventh inning.

He had some seventh-inning heroics again on Saturday.

His two-run homer in the seventh inning not only put the Royals on the scoreboard, but it was all the run support the KC pitchers needed.

He finished 1 for 4 for the night, but his home run was crucial for KC.

Up next for the Royals

The Royals finish their four-game series against the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. Central on Sunday. Alec Marsh will face off against Chicago’s Garrett Crochet.

After that, the Royals will play three home games against Houston.