KC Mavericks sweep Tulsa Oilers. Here’s what’s next in the Kelly Cup Playoffs

Continuing their dominant run from the regular season, the Kansas City Mavericks steamrolled their way through Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a sweep of the Tulsa Oilers to advance to the Mountain Division Finals.

In the first two games of the series at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Mavericks used come-from-behind efforts to secure the wins, with game-winning goals from defenseman Nate Knoepke and forward David Cotton.

When the series shifted to Tulsa for Games 3 and 4, Kansas City scored first in each game and never looked back.

Similar to the regular season, when the Mavericks set the ECHL record for road wins, Kansas City’s dominant road goaltending helped secure the series sweep.

Mavericks goaltenders Jack LaFontaine and Cale Morris each recorded two wins in the series; each allowed three goals in their two games played. Of teams with at least three games played this postseason, Kansas City’s 1.5 goals allowed per game is the lowest in the ECHL.

The Mavericks were led in points by their two highest scorers in the regular season. Patrick Curry recorded at least one point in all four games and finished the series with three goals and two assists. Rookie forward Cade Borchardt picked up two assists in Game 1 and wrapped the series up with two goals in Game 4.

Kansas City will now have 11 days off between games as it awaits the winner of the Idaho Steelheads-Allen Americans series.

With home-ice advantage for the duration of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Kansas City will host Games 1 and 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena as well as Games 6 and 7, if necessary.

A full breakdown of the Mountain Division Finals schedule is below:

Game 1: Saturday, May 4, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Sunday, May 5, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 4:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 3-5: TBD at Idaho/Allen

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 14, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 15, Idaho/Allen winner at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

The Mountain Division Finals mark the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the second round will advance to the Western Conference Finals and then to the Kelly Cup Finals, where it will face the Eastern Conference champion.

Second-round Kelly Cup Playoff tickets

Tickets for the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs will go on sale on Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. You can call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets for tickets.