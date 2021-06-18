Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 6 against Jazz due to knee injury

If the Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to put away the Utah Jazz early, Playoff P may need to stick around for at least one more game.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 6 against the Jazz on Friday, head coach Ty Lue said Thursday.

Ty Lue at least said that Kawhi Leonard won't play in Game 6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 17, 2021

Leonard injured his knee during the team's Game 4 win over the Jazz. The severity of Leonard's injury is not known. There were rumors Leonard could be dealing with an ACL injury and that he could miss at least the rest of the series against the Jazz.

While bettors jumped all over the Jazz following Leonard's injury, Paul George proved he can still carry the Clippers when needed. George dropped 37 points on the Jazz during a 119-111 win for Los Angeles in Game 5. George also added 16 rebounds. The victory gave the Clippers a 3-2 lead in the series.

The Clippers may not have Kawhi Leonard for the remainder of the series against the Jazz. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jazz also dealing with injuries

The Jazz won't go into Game 6 at 100%. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable for the contest.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are both QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night in Los Angeles against the Clippers — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 18, 2021

Conley has missed the entire series thus far due to a hamstring injury, so being listed as questionable is a positive development for him. Mitchell is battling an ankle injury. He's played in all give games in the series, though scored a series-low 21 points in Game 5.

