Kawhi Leonard’s Game 2 status in Clippers-Mavericks series revealed

LOS ANGELES - The "Klaw" is back.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced superstar Kawhi Leonard was cleared to play on Tuesday night. Leonard missed the past eight games of the regular season and the first game of the playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks due to inflammation in his right knee.

The news was confirmed by Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue during the pre-game press conference.

Despite the odds, the Clippers took a 1-0 series lead against the Mavs on Sunday afternoon. Amir Coffey, who started in Leonard’s place, along with Terance Mann, was dynamic defensively against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. In addition, James Harden, Paul George and Ivica Zubac kept the Clippers red-hot from the offensive end with 28, 22 and 20 points, respectively.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Clippers prevail in Game 1 over Mavericks without Kawhi Leonard: ‘We’ve still got more than enough’

Leonard played in 68 games during the regular season, which is the most he’s played since the 2016-17 season when he was with the San Antonio Spurs. He was even in the MVP conservation and averaged 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

"Kawhi is the piece we do need if we plan on winning it all," Paul George said after Game 1.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said amid Leonard’s questionable status, they went into the series prepared.

More from Kawhi Leonard’s warmup ahead of Game 2 in the Clippers-Mavericks series pic.twitter.com/dVIH8QNNPL — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) April 24, 2024

SUGGESTED: Kawhi Leonard’s status remains questionable ahead of Game 1: 'We’re prepared both ways'

"We understand when a guy goes out, everyone has to step up. It’s not one man, it’s not two men, everyone has to be good. I thought tonight was a step in the right direction as far as everyone stepping up in Kawhi’s absence," Lue said.

#BREAKING: Kawhi Leonard will take the court for Game 2 tonight, Tyronn Lue confirms pic.twitter.com/JrpfHxymMr — Kelli Johnson (@KelliJohnsonTV) April 24, 2024

SUGGESTED: Clippers-Mavericks playoff schedule: Where to watch

Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.