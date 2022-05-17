Kaulig Racing No. 31 team penalized for lost wheel at Kansas

NASCAR officials issued penalties to the No. 31 Kaulig Racing team Tuesday for a detached wheel during last Sunday’s Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway.

The violation fell under Sections 10.5.2.6 in the NASCAR Rule Book: “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.” Competition officials handed down four-race suspensions to each crew chief Trent Owens plus crew members Jonpatrick Kealey (rear-tire changer) and Marshall McFadden (jack) have been suspended from the next four Cup Series races. That span stretches through the June 12 event at Sonoma Raceway and includes this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race exhibition at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kaulig’s Justin Haley was an early exit from Sunday’s Kansas event, finishing 35th in the 36-car field. His No. 31 Chevrolet expired with an electrical failure after just 64 of the 267 laps in the AdventHealth 400.