Katie Blackburn: Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase haven't started negotiating a contract extension

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase became eligible for a second contract after he finished his third season.

But at this point, it doesn't seem like he'll be putting pen to paper anytime soon.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn noted this week that negotiations between the organization and Chase’s representation "haven't started."

"That's sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought,” Blackburn said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "And like I said, I can't say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”

One of the factors in play is Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson’s contract. While Jefferson became extension-eligible last year, he played last season without receiving one. Once Jefferson resets the market, that could provide a framework for what Chase’s second deal may look like.

Though Chase and Jefferson won a national championship together in 2019, Jefferson is a year ahead in his career as a 2020 draft pick. Chase was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021.

Though it hasn't happened yet, the Bengals will certainly exercise Chase's fifth-year option for 2025 this spring.

Chase has recorded at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. He has 268 receptions for 3,717 yards with 29 touchdowns in 45 games.