Katerina Mrazova scores shootout winner and Ottawa beats Boston 3-2

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer (38) celebrates the team's shootout win against Boston in a PWHL hockey game Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Katerina Mrazova scored the shootout winner to lead Ottawa to a 3-2 win over Boston in a Professional Women’s Hockey League game on Wednesday night.

Both teams are vying for the fourth and final playoff spot. Ottawa, with 32 points, now has a three-point lead over Boston with a game in hand.

Emerance Maschmeyer turned away 30 shots, while Brianne Jenner and Gabbie Hughes scored in regulation for Ottawa.

Hilary Knight and Jamie Lee Rattray scored for Boston. Aerin Frankel made 22 saves.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, Ottawa got the equalizer at 11:14 of the period when Emily Clark outmuscled Emily Brown on her way to the net and dished a pass through the crease to Hughes, who jammed it in from in close.

Jenner had a chance to seal the win in the final minute of regulation but Frankel made a huge save.

Knight opened the scoring 90 seconds into the game on Boston’s first shot. Ottawa lost a faceoff in its own end allowing Hannah Brandt to find Knight in front and she beat Maschmeyer.

Ottawa tied the game at 7:43 of the first period after Natalie Snodgrass made a pass through the crease and Jenner backhanded it past Frankel.

The Ottawa captain now has nine points (six goals, three assists) in her last four games.

A turnover at Ottawa’s blue line gave Rattray, an Ottawa native, a clear break alone and she beat Maschmeyer for her third of the season with less than a minute to play in the first.

UP NEXT

Boston visits Minnesota on Saturday.

Ottawa hosts Montreal on Saturday.

