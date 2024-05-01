Karlyn Pickens earns SEC Pitcher of the Week honors

Tennessee sophomore Karlyn Pickens was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week for a third time in 2024 on Tuesday.

Pickens earned one in two starts for Tennessee last week. Tennessee won two of its three games at Alabama.

Pickens pitched her 13th complete game of the season in Tennessee’s victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. The sophomore carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning for her 10th shutout in 2024.

Her most recent SEC weekly honor was the seventh of her career. this week’s award marked the fourth time Pickens was named SEC Pitcher of the Week with the Lady Vols.

Tennessee Lady Vols’ pitcher Karlyn Pickens pitches a perfect games versus Appalachian State on March 4, 2023. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire