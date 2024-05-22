Kareem Maddox wants to bring USA’s basketball gold standard to 3×3 team

(NEXSTAR) – After reigniting his love for basketball while watching the Cavs and Warriors NBA Finals in 2016, Kareem Maddox is dreaming big.

“The standard for the USA when it comes to basketball is gold,” Maddox said.

Kareem won Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 at Princeton. Versatility is what he believes has made him such a valuable asset for Team USA.

Maddox has always dreamed of competing in the Olympics as his father, Alan, has been to every summer Games possible since Barcelona in 1992.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.